No plans this weekend? Here are some last-minute things to do.

Sidewalk sales and markets. Head to the MidCity Dog Day sidewalk festival (Sat-Sun, free, Logan Circle) or Middleburg’s 16th Annual Summer Sidewalk Sale (Fri-Sun, free, Middleburg) to support local businesses by shopping for cute clothes, jewelry, food, and more. Or, shop at A Tree Grows on U Street bookstore (Sun, free, Cardozo) for a new summer reader, Immigrant-Owned Mini Markt (Sat, $0+, Dupont Circle) for local craft beer, Montgomery Farm Women’s Cooperative Market (Fri & Sat, free, Bethesda) for flowers and baked goods, and East End Market’s August Festival (Sat, free, Capitol View) for more goodies from local businesses.

Back to school. In the market new school supplies? Check out the Back to School pop-up market (Sat, free, Fort Washington). You can also help to raise money for scholarships and school gear by participating in the Kick it for Education Kickball Tournament (Sat, $0+, Greenway).

Skate sesh. No matter how experience you are (or aren’t) at rollerskating, there’s an event for you this weekend. Beginners can take a summer skate lesson (Sat, $10, Anacostia). If you know what you are doing, head to the Family Fun Skate (Sat, $15+, Park View) or Safari En Blanc skating party (Sat, $20, Park View) to show off your skills. If you prefer to sit back and watch, you can learn more about the sport at the National African American Rollerskating Archive Exhibit (Sat, $5, Ivy City).

Lectures and lessons. Learn about Shakespeare’s storytelling skills at the Hip Hop Shakespeare workshop (Fri – Sun, $10, Penn Quarter), attend readings from your favorite LGBTQ authors at the LGBTQ Literary Festival (Fri-Sun, free, Cardozo), tap into your creative side at the Poetry Workshop: Photography, Protest and Perspective (Thurs, free, virtual), listen to a panel of peace-seeking experts at 77 Years Later: Eliminate Nukes, Not Life on Earth panel (Fri, free, Cardozo), or learn about women and politics at the Hear Her Roar protests and marches tour (Sat, $0+, the National Mall).

Visit an exhibit. Head to a new exhibition this weekend such as the opening of the People From Away exhibit (Sun, free, Georgetown) to see pictures and painting from all 50 states, the new Lou Stoval exhibit (Thurs-Sun, $10+, Kalorama) to view lots of prints, or Put it This Way: (Re)visions of the Hirshhorn Collection to view more art (open daily, free, the National Mall). Also, don’t miss your last chance to see Laurie Anderson: The Weather (closes Sun, free, the National Mall).

Let’s celebrate. Try tomato-themed dishes, play games, and take a farm tour at the Tomato Party (Thurs, $0+, Columbia Heights). You can also enjoy a few brews, cocktails, music, and food at the Yappy Day Party (Sun, free, Brentwood), Bethesda Beer Bash at Bark Social (Fri, free but you must pre-register your pups, Bethesda), or the Haus of Gaga Celebration (Sat & Sun, free, NOMA).

Head to a show. Watch a professional magician take the stage at this magic show with Ran’D Shine (Sat, $5, Anacostia). You can also have a laugh at one of these free comedy shows: The Friday Funnies Showcase (Fri, free, Cardozo) or Production of Comedy of Errors (Wed, free, Tysons).

Help the earth. Head outside to pick up litter and better the planet at Ft. Stanton Park Volunteer Day (Sat, free, Anacostia) or do the same on the water at the Four Mile Run kayak clean-up (Sun, free, Alexandria).

For the family. Have a family-friendly book read to you at a family book reading (Sat, free, Capitol Riverfront) or listen to a mariachi band at Music & Stamps Family Day with Guest Artist Rafael Lopez (Sat, free, Downtown).

Free flicks. There’s free outdoor movies for everyone this weekend. Family-friendly movies playing this weekend include Newsies (Sun, free, National Harbor), Wall-E (Thurs, free, the National Mall), and Tron (Fri, free, National Landing). Other movies playing include Mahogany (Thurs, free, Penn Quarter), Yesterday (Thurs, free, National Harbor), Spiderman: No Way Home (Thurs, free, Mosaic District), and In The Heights (Fri, free, Arlington).

Film festival. You can also head to the African Diaspora Film Festival