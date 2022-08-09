Top DC Chefs Joining Bakers Against Racism to Fundraise for Reproductive Rights

When Bakers Against Racism started in DC during the racial justice protests in the summer of 2020, the grassroots organization went viral, spreading worldwide and raising over $2.5 million globally through individual bake sales. Since then, networks of professional and home bakers have fundraised for a myriad of causes. Most recently: DC Bakers Against Racism’s “Protect Our Bodies” activation, a response to the overturning of Roe v. Wade in in June.

Over 30 of the city’s best pastry chefs—plus some talented freelance bakers in media and hospitality—are banding together for a party-size Cookie Swap Box that will raise money for the DC Abortion Fund and Planned Parenthood. Boxes start with a minimum $100 donation to either organization—though participants can donate more—and will be picked up at community organization and womxn shop Femme Fatale in Cleveland Park on Saturday, August 20 from 10 AM to 1 PM (more fine print details below). The goal is to raise at least $10,000 for reproductive rights.

“For chefs, it’s hard for us to protest—they’re always happening while we’re working,” says co-organizer Rochelle Cooper, pastry chef at the Duck and the Peach on Capitol Hill. “There’s both power and safety in numbers here—if we all do it together we can make an impact.”

The inspiration came from an annual holiday cookie swap organized by Cooper, food writer Nevin Martell (a Washingtonian contributor), and others. More friends and colleagues jumped on board for this fundraiser, resulting in a diverse cookie box with global flavors. Participants can expect ube-flavored crinkle cookies from Desserts by Audrey [Valerio]; apricot-cornmeal confections from 2941’s Caitlin Dysart; vegan sweet-salty cookies from Sticky Fingers owner Doron Petersan; galleta arcoíris (rainbow cookies) from Lutèce’s Isabel Coss, and more. Male chefs are also helping the cause, including a surprise treat from Pogiboy/Hiraya’s Paolo Dungca and matcha yuzu cookies from upcoming Chang Chang talent Pichet Ong.

Boxes can be reserved by sending $5 via Venmo to @cookieswapbox to help pay for packaging (any excess will be donated at the end of the sale). Once Cooper confirms receipt, participants are asked to donate directly to DC Abortion Fund or Planned Parenthood, and finalize the order by emailing proof of donation to cookieswapbox@gmail.com This will count as payment and ensure you can pick up a box on Saturday, August 20 at Femme Fatale (3409 Connecticut Ave., NW).

