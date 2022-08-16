Weddings

We’re Loving the Glam Looks at This Ritz-Carlton-and-Cosmos-Club Wedding

From custom pastel bridesmaids gowns to a Marchesa feather dress.

Written by
Photographed by Michael and Carina Photography | Published on

On July 3, 2021, Aria and Mehak married at the the Ritz-Carlton in Washington, DC, then celebrated with a reception at the Cosmos Club. Their wedding was originally featured in the January 2022 issue of Washingtonian. See the details below.

Conversation was so easy during their first date, says Aria, he was sure that even if Mehak wasn’t romantically interested, the pair would forever be friends. They met up again the next day for coffee, which turned into lunch and then a four-year courtship, culminating in Aria’s proposal at the Lincoln Memorial.

A year after marrying in a small ceremony, Mehak and Aria celebrated on two nights in DC. The first fete was a traditional Pakistani reception with a “glam garden” theme, abundant hydrangeas, and Bollywood dances. Next came a Persian ceremony and “French Baroque” reception with blush, ivory, and gold tones. Fashion played a big role: In addition to a couture Pakistani gown for the first night, the bride wore Monique Lhuillier, followed by a Marchesa feather dress for dancing. Mehak says the most special detail was the veil that one of her sisters, a fashion designer, stitched for her by hand. Bridesmaids dressed in pastel custom attire on the first night, then floor-length black gowns. The bride’s sisters wore hand-embroidered gowns to match Mehak’s on the first night and gowns they selected together for the second—one Marchesa, an Oscar de la Renta, and a Johanna Ortiz. Guests received stylish Lele Sadoughi face masks as favors.

The Details

Photographer: Michael and Carina Photography • Planning: Exclusively Events by PG • Florist: The Moment Events • Invitations: Appy Couple • Caterer: Bollywood Bistro and Cosmos Club • Cake: Ritz-Carlton and Jisoo Cakes • Hair and makeup: Caitlyn Meyer Artistry • Dance-floor wrap: The LightSource Company • Bride’s attire: Faraz Manan (day one), Monique Lhuillier (day two), Marchesa (dancing), Miri NYC (veil) • Groom’s attire: Tom Ford • Wedding-party attire: Miri NYC • Music: DJ Hesam • Videographer: Aerial Illustrations • Photo booth: Blue Milk Studios • Custom monogram: Creative Maison

This article appears in the January 2022 issue of Washingtonian.

