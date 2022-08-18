Your Guide to Alexandria Summer Restaurant Week 2022

DC Summer Restaurant Week may be ending Sunday, August 21, but don’t fret— Alexandria Restaurant Week kicks off Friday, August 19 and runs through Sunday, August 28. On the menu? Dinner deals from dozens of Alexandria food spots. Here’s what you need to know:

What specials are being offered?

Participating restaurants will offer $25, $35 or $45 in-person and carryout dinner menus. They range from two to four courses.

What restaurants are participating?

Over 60 restaurants are dishing up deals for the occasion, from fast casual to fine dining. Some examples:

Waterfront views: Ada’s On The River, Chart House, Blackwall Hitch.

Italian feasts: Il Porto, Cafe Pizzaiolo, Aldo’s Italian Kitchen, Lena’s Italian Kitchen.

Upscale comfort food: Evening Star, Cheesetique, the Majestic, RT’s.

Pub fare: Union Street Public House, Murphy’s Irish Pub; O’Connell’s.

French cuisine: Del Ray Cafe, Bastille.

Cookout style: Pork Barrel BBQ, Rocklands Barbecue and Grilling Company, Sweet Fire Donna’s, Myron Mixon’s Pitmaster Barbecue.

Here’s the full list of participating restaurants and menus.

Any interesting menus?

Hops N Shine is offering a $25 three-course dinner with lots of comfort food. You can start with jalapeño poppers, fried pickles, or a Bavarian pretzel, and then choose from four different types of grilled cheeses for your main- options include caprese, mushroom, pepperoni, and steak grilled cheeses. Add on beer or tequila flights for $10 each. A four pack of beer to go is $16. The menu at Mason Social also has plenty of choices.

Crabcakes are still leaning expensive, but Clyde’s is offering one as part of its $35 three-course dinner. Whiskey & Oyster is serving a platter that includes grilled, fried, and raw oysters. Haute Dogs is pairing lobster rolls with a split of sparkling wine for $25 a person.

Any tips?

Most of the deals offered do not include drinks, so keep that in mind if you are on a budget (drinks can really add up these days). If you want to enjoy a glass of wine with dinner, Piece Out Del Ray is including a glass of red or white in their $35 dinner offering. Rus Uz also includes a glass of house wine or a Russian beer with its $45 three-courser.