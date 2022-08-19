News & Politics

Dan About Town: The Best of Bashes, Balls, and Benefits This Past June

Party photographer Dan Swartz’s monthly roundup.

Written by
| Published on
Lela Coffey, vice president of brands at P&G Beauty North America Healthcare; comedian Amanda Seales; Charmion Kinder, senior VP of social impact and strategy at Values Partnerships; and Tressa Azarel Smallwood, film producer and founder of MegaMind Media.
2022 Washington Project for the Arts Collectors’ Night at the Victor Building | June 3

Artist, educator, and 2022 auction co-chair Nekisha Durrett; former Washington Project for the Arts executive director Peter Nesbett; and Goldman Sachs vice president and 2022 auction co-chair Brittany Bansak.
Social sculptor and creative strategist Philippa Hughes, Hamiltonian Artists fellowship director Tomora Wright, and Georgetown Business Improvement District VP and marketing director Nancy Miyahira.

 

Book party for Emily Giffin’s Meant to Be at City Ridge | June 8

Author Emily Giffin and NBC4 anchor Eun Yang.

 

Room & Board Bethesda grand opening | June 9

Lisa Scroggins, Room & Board metro-area retail-market manager; philanthropist Jocelyn Napolitano Greenan; and Room & Board visual associate Michael Horton.

 

All in Together’s third annual Black Women Lead Summit at Mandarin Oriental | June 15

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre; April Ryan, CNN political analyst and White House correspondent for the Grio; Lauren Leader, cofounder and CEO of All in Together; Erica Loewe, White House director of African American media; and Edda Collins Coleman, All in Together cofounder and managing director at Cogent Strategies.
Axios reporter Alexi McCammond; Tara Setmayer, Lincoln Project senior adviser and UVA Center for Politics resident scholar; Errin Haines, editor-at-large for the 19th; and Karen Finney, strategist and CNN political commentator.

 

The British Embassy’s Platinum Jubilee celebration | June 24

CNN White House reporter Kate Sullivan, UNHCR national goodwill ambassador Sheikha Rima Al-Sabah, and Kuwaiti ambassador to the US Sheikh Salem Al-Sabah.
Mark Schuermann, US head of public affairs at HSBC USA; Karen Pierce, British ambassador to the US; and Isabel Mogstad, BP’s senior manager for federal net-zero-policy advocacy.
Asel Roberts, senior adviser in the State Department’s Office of the Chief of Protocol, and Sharon Yang, manager of politics-and-government outreach at Meta.

 

“The Art of Banksy” preview party at 709 Seventh Street, NW | June 22

Freelance creative director Victor Nguyen-Long, Cecilia Vu, and Occasions Caterers senior director of marketing and innovation Denise Nguyen.
José Alberto Uclés, DC Commission on the Arts and Humanities commissioner for Ward 5, and artist and landscape designer Tom Noll.

 

II Piatto grand opening | June 22

Il Piatto executive chef Lina Nicolai, owner Hakan Ilhan, and general manager Paul Zaiontz.
Scott Drewno, co-owner of Chiko and the Fried Rice Collective, and psychologist Allison Drewno.

 

The Recording Industry Association of America’s 70th-anniversary open house at RIAA headquarters | June 29

Sean Glover, director of industry relations at SoundExchange; RIAA chief operating officer Michele Ballantyne; Andre Hopson, principal at HighRes Global; and Jeriel Johnson, Universal Music Group’s senior director for diversity, inclusion, and belonging.
Cary Sherman, CEO of Cary Sherman Consulting; RIAA chairman and CEO Mitch Glazier; and Brunswick Group senior adviser Mitch Bainwol.
DJ Jerzy; Damon Davis, associate director of alliance development at Novo Nordisk; and Stanley Pierre-Louis, president and CEO of the Entertainment Software Association.

This article appears in the August 2022 issue of Washingtonian.

