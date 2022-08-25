Harry and Meghan Adopt Virginia Rescue Beagle in Real-Life Fairytale

The classic rags to riches story got a four-legged twist this month when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, adopted a 7-year-old beagle rescued from a Virginia breeding and research facility. Named Momma Mia, the doggie duchess is one of 4,000 canines removed from Cumberland’s Envigo in July, where the beagles suffered inhumane treatment.

According to the New York Times, Markle personally called the Beagle Freedom Project founder and president Shannon Keith to inquire about adopting a dog on July 29. (Keith told the LA Times she thought she was speaking to another Meghan of celebrity caliber, Meghan Fox, for the first 30 minutes of their call.) The duchess and former Suits star immediately opted for an older Snoopy, completing the adoption less than two weeks later in California. Momma Mia—once used for breeding in the pharmaceutical testing facility—will now live in sunny Montecito with human siblings Archie and Lilibet.

Markle is no stranger to the beagle lifestyle. Before she went on a blind date with a certain red-headed royal, the duchess adopted rescue beagle Guy, who went from a Kentucky shelter to riding with the queen to Windsor. (Of course, the queen herself is a notorious corgi lover.)

Is Momma Mia destined for life as a pooch princess? Harry and Meghan distanced themselves from roles as “senior” members of the Royal Family in 2020, so tea time with the queen—or a game of fetch—is unlikely. Perhaps Momma Mia will make a cameo on Harry and Meghan’s podcast instead.

