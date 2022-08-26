Daniel Boulud Has Closed His First and Only DC Restaurant

Daniel Boulud has pulled up anchor in DC. DBGB Kitchen & Bar, the famed French chef’s first and only venture here, quietly served its last meal at CityCenter on Thursday night. Rumors of the closure were circulating online as the restaurant’s website and reservation system went dark, though DBGB representatives did not reply to requests for confirmation or comment. Former executive chef Nicholas Tang confirmed the closure via Instagram.

The upscale French-American brasserie opened in 2014 with great fanfare, serving fancy crab burgers, international sausages, and whole-hog dinners. Boulud himself flambéed baked Alaskas for diners. A roster of high-profile chefs—including Thomas Keller, Alice Waters, and the Voltaggio brothers—designed plates for the restaurant, which were displayed in the glassy dining room. Washington Post critic Tom Sietsema traveled to NYC to review the original DBGB, and declared the DC version superior (the East Village flagship closed in 2017).

DBGB closed at the beginning of the pandemic, and was one of several downtown DC restaurants to delay its reopening as the area remained quiet due to a loss of office workers and tourism. It reopened in December 2021 under Dinex Group chef Anthony DiGregorio.

Boulud isn’t the only celebrity chef to pull out of the downtown DC development. David Chang shuttered his neighboring City Center restaurant Momofuku CCDC at the start of the pandemic in May 2020 (it’s now a Tatte Bakery). Meanwhile brothers Bryan and Michael Voltaggio exited the swanky Conrad hotel restaurant Estuary in March of this year, and were replaced by a new culinary team.

