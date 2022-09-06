Feeling artsy. Hear from Washington Landscape artist Andrea Limauro at the Artist Talk at Amy Kaslow Gallery: Climate Change Here and Now (Thurs, free, Spring Valley) or enjoy food and drinks inspired by pieces of art at Art on the Rocks (Fri, $65, Alexandria). You can become an artist yourself at this Basic Drawing Technique class (Tues, $129, Capitol Hill) or chat with a local artist at the Art Chat at NMWA (Fri, free, virtual).

Exhibits. Don’t miss your last chance to see the People From Away exhibit (Wed-Sun, free, Georgetown). You can also head to one of Studio Gallery DC’s three new exhibits (Wed-Sat, free, Kalorama), head to Art All Night (Fri, free, Van Ness), or see the winners of the contemporary arts award at the Trawick Prize winners exhibit (Opens Thurs, free, Bethesda).

National Gallery Night. The first National Gallery Night (Thurs, free, National Mall) is this week, and this Thursday’s theme is “homecoming.” Put on your best high school dance outfit and head to the National Gallery of Art for lots of fun performances.

Get outdoors. Join other cyclists in DC’s biggest celebration of cycling, DC Bike Ride (Sat, register to ride for $74+, National Mall). You can either participate in the car-free ride or join the finish festival. You can also get your zen on at this free yoga class (Sat, free but registration required, City Ridge), enjoy a family fun day at the Pin Oak Park Playdate (Sat, free but registration required, City Ridge), or attend the US Open watch party (Sat, free but registration required, City Ridge).

Rosslyn Jazz Fest. This weekend is the Rosslyn Jazz Fest (Sat, free but registration recommended, Rosslyn). Pre-Jazz Fest pop-ups include a concert with Stickman Band (Tues, free, Rosslyn), a Rolling Concert (Thurs, free, Rosslyn), and a jazz happy hour at the farmers market (Wed, free, Rosslyn).

More festivals. There are lots of fun festivals in the DC area this weekend. Listen to music at the Reggae on the Lake Festival (Sat, free, Reston), enjoy craft cocktails at the Arte Agave Tequila and Mezcal Festival (Fri, $75+, Downtown) , or purchase goods from local craft vendors at the Takoma Park Folk Festival (Sun, free, Takoma Park).

Food festivities. The DC State Fair (Sun, free, Barry Farm) is back for its 13th year. This year, you can compete in contests, shop local vendors, and eat lots of deep-fried food in celebration of DC’s agricultural, creative, and culinary talents. You can also learn more about the DC culinary scene at the How Food Shapes a City tour (Sat, $20+, Penn Quarter).

Jam out. Check out one of these big artists coming to town this week: Red Hot Chili Peppers at Nationals Park (Thurs, $94+, Navy Yard), Fally Ipupa at Lincoln Theater (Sat, $75+, Shaw), Kid Cudi at Capital One Arena (Thurs, $39+, Penn Quarter), or the Amanda Shires and Honey Harper show (Fri, $50, Shaw).

For animal lovers. Head to the National Zoo to see the animals and enjoy beer tastings at Brew at the Zoo (Thurs, $60, Woodley Park). You can also create custom artwork with you furry friend at Bark at the Beach (Wed, free but registration required, National Landing).

Community events. Join local charities in a discussion about how to better your community at the Pop-up Change Cafe (Tues, free but registration required, Cardozo), taste mooncakes and participate in a tai chi workshop at the Mid-Autumn Moon Festival Community Day (Sat, free, Downtown), or celebrate Korean fashion and culture at Family Day: Celebration of Textiles (Sat, free, Foggy Bottom).

Fun shows. Have a laugh at the Perfect Liars Club performance (opens Wed, $15+, Dupont Circle) or Comedy and Cocktails (Thurs, $15, Cardozo). Enjoy this Q&A with Filmmaker Kevin Smith at Warner Theatre (Sat, $33+, Penn quarter) or see local drag queens take the stage at Drag Underground (Fri, $15+, Dupont Circle).

Free flicks. There are a lot of free outdoor films this week. You can see Raya and the Last Dragon (Fri, free, National Landing), Onward (Fri, free but registration required, Petworth), Stepbrothers (Wed, free, Arlington), Spiderman No Way Home (Sat, free, Upper Marlboro), Finding Dory (Fri, free, Fairfax), or Honey, I Shrunk the Kids (fri, free, Potomac).