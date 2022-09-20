13 Kid-Friendly Fall Festivals Around DC

This weekend, the temperature will range from a crisp mid-50s to mid-70s due to a cool front from Hurricane Fiona. What better time to start the family-wide fall celebrations? Take in the first taste of DC’s autumnal weather with these family-friendly fall festivals, complete with massive corn mazes, pie-eating contests, and pig races.

Gaver Farm

5501 Detrick Rd., Mt. Airy

Let the kids run free in the corn maze, feed the animals, and play on giant slides at this year’s Fall Fun Fest at Maryland’s Gaver Farm. Open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, the festival runs through October 31. Tickets are $11.50 on the weekdays and $16.50 on the weekends.

Shlagel Farms

12850 Shlagel Rd., Waldorf

This farm south of DC is perfect for a weekend pumpkin patch trip. Bonus: They have a baby chick-holding station, so you can get your fill of cuteness, too. The pumpkin patch is open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. every weekend and costs $10.

Montpelier Farms

1720 Crain Hwy N., Upper Marlboro

Enjoy the pumpkin patch, hayrides, and corn mazes during the day and warm up by the bonfire at night at this Maryland family farm park. General admission is $12 on weekdays and $18 on weekends. Make sure to buy weekend tickets ahead of time for the month of October, as walk-ins won’t be allowed. The festival runs until November 6.

Summer Farm

5620 Butterfly Ln., Frederick

This festival has over 30 attractions like apple blasters, a zip-line ride, and an obstacle course. It will run until October 31, and general admission tickets are $12.50 on weekdays and $17.50 on weekends.

Leesburg Pumpkin Village

19246 James Monroe Hwy., Leesburg

Take a pony ride, get your face painted, and snag a free cup of cider at Leesburg Animal Park. Pre-purchased adult tickets range from $16.95 to $20.95, and pre-purchased kids’ tickets range from $14.95 to $17.95. You can also buy tickets once you arrive at the park for an additional $1 per ticket. And on October 30, make sure to rock your spookiest gear for the costume contest. This festival will be open until November 6.

Maryland Corn Maze

389 Gambrills Road, Gambrills

This eight-acre, Jurassic Park-themed corn maze is open on weekends until November 6, and tickets range from $12.95 to $15.95.

Cox Farms

15621 Braddock Rd., Centreville

This festival is jam-packed with family-friendly activities: Try out all six themed slides (one is shaped like a castle, another like a volcano) and sample local cider and gourmet caramel apples. Make sure to buy tickets online, as no in-person tickets are available. Tickets prices range from $10 to $25, and the festival will run from September 24 to November 8.

Reston Farm Garden Market

10800 Baron Cameron Ave., Reston

Wear out the kiddos in the bounce house at this Northern Virginia fall festival. Visitors get an hour-and-a-half to explore the petting zoo and garden market, jump in the bounce house, and take a train ride. At the end, they’ll walk out with a free pumpkin. It’s open every weekend from September 24 to October 30, as well as Monday, October 10. Tickets are $28 for kids and $7 for adults.

Butler’s Orchard

22222 Davis Mill Rd., Germantown

Pick your own pumpkin at this classic fall festival. Tickets are $10 on weekdays and $17 on weekends, with discounted rates when you buy online ahead of time. Included with your ticket is access to the pumpkin patch, hayrides, a twisted corn maze, a playground, and tons of games. The festival is open Wednesdays through Sundays from September 24 to October 30.

South Mountain Creamery

8305 Bolivar Rd., Middletown

It’s the first year this Maryland farm is hosting a corn maze, and it will also have a pumpkin patch, live music, and a playground. Also, make sure to swing by Karen’s Kountry Store for ice cream made on-site. The pumpkin patch and maze are open from September 24 to October 31, and tickets are $10 on weekdays or $15 on weekends.

Wayside Farm

5273 Harry Byrd Hwy., Berryville

Come to this Virginia farm to get lost in its redesigned 10-acre corn maze, play farm games, and crawl around the pumpkin playhouse. This festival is open every weekend from September 24 to October 31, and on Monday, October 10. Tickets are $12 to $25 per person for farmyard activities, and it’s $20 for the whole family to get into the pumpkin patch.

Green Meadows Petting Farm

10102 Fingerboard Rd., Ijamsville

Kids can get hands-on experience with over 150 animals at this Maryland staple, and starting October 1, it will have a pumpkin patch, too. Green Meadows is open weekends in September and November and every day in October except Mondays and Tuesdays. Tickets are $16 for general admission, and each ticket includes a free pumpkin.

Great Country Farms

34345 Snickersville Tpk., Bluemont

Cow rides, cider-pressing demonstrations, and pig races are just some of the unique events you can check out at the Fall Pumpkin Harvest Festival. Weekday tickets are $10 to $14 and weekend tickets are $14 to $16. The festival runs from October 1 to 31.

