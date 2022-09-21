Metro Will Soon Stop at New Silver Line Stations—Without Passengers

More than eight years after the first portion of Metro’s Silver Line opened for service, railcars will finally begin running to new six new stops in early October. One caveat: There won’t be any passengers onboard. The initial rides on the Silver Line’s new stretch are simply a test, designed to ensure the rail system meets safety requirements, reports WTOP.

According to the WMATA documents, Metro’s “simulated service” will take place from October 3 to October 17. As the transit system prepares for passenger service on the new section later this fall, the rail system is training first responders, updating maintenance policies, and readying new maps of the Metro system.

The construction of Metro’s Silver line has occurred in two parts. The original Phase 1 portion of the track, which began offering service in July of 2014, begins at the McLean station and currently ends at the Wiehle-Reston East station. Phase 2 will carry passengers along an 11-mile stretch that includes a stop at Dulles Airport and terminates in Ashburn.

