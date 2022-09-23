Yes, DC Misspelled “Virginia Avenue”

DC urbanists are aflutter after a sharp-eyed Twitter user noticed a misspelling at the eastern terminus of Virginia Avenue, Northwest. A Washingtonian reporter confirmed the street sign was misspelled as “Virgina” but was unable to find any other typos between Constitution Avenue and Rock Creek Parkway.

Reached by phone for comment, a DDOT spokesperson called the misspelling a “printing error on behalf of our contractor. They’re already taking it down and it should be replaced before close of business.” Asked if they have a stockpile of extra signs, she said she didn’t know.