11 New Late Night Food Options Around DC

You’ve hit up Duccini’s for jumbo slice, joined post-shift chefs at New Big Wong, and seen the sun rise from Bob & Edith’s Diner. Then the pandemic hit, and late-night options vanished like a hangover after 2 AM Honey Pig. Thankfully, many of the tried and true places are back—and there’s a new wave of bars and restaurants serving drinks and belly-padding eats until midnight (or way later).

Here are a few newer and newly reopened spots to try, ranked from ridiculously late to a sensible midnight meal. Don’t sleep on the classics, either.

Rebel Taco U Street

1214 U St., NW

The taqueria is about to reopen on U Street’s busy nightlife corridor on Thursday, October 6—and it’s going all-in with a taco takeout window that’s open until 4 AM on weekends. Jumbo slice will get some competition from the “taco grande,” an eight-inch taco stuffed with all the fixings and your choice of protein (i.e. pork al pastor, lamb birria, grilled shrimp), all served with fries on top.

Thirsty Crow

3400 11th St., NW

Chef James Wozniuk’s East Asian sports bar in Columbia Heights is a good perch for both thirsty crows and hungry night owls— it’s open until 2 AM on Friday and Saturday (midnight on weekdays). Draft beers are wallet-friendly—think $6 Euro-style pilsners—cocktails look potent, and you can load up on late night eats like beef chow fun noodles, sate, and Cantonese-style wings.

Clarendon Ballroom

3185 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Disco Pizza, a new standalone pizza bar, opens at the nightlife spot on Friday, September 30. Revelers can grab slices until 2 AM (look for later hours down the line), or order a whole pie to-go.

Little Chicken

1100 15th St., NW

The new fry joint and bar at Midtown Center dishes up chicken buckets, tendies, pie, and massive sandwiches for night birds until 1 AM on weekends. The drinks are fun, too—there are beer buckets or sangria service for your crowd before a game of shuffleboard. The place is also open on the later side (11 PM) on weekdays.

Taqueria Xochi

924 U St., NW

Birria cravings that strike after midnight can be satisfied at this stellar taqueria, which is open until 1 AM on Friday and Saturday (we’re team lamb quesabirria all the way). The late night menu also includes street-style tacos, elote, chips and salsa, and other treats.

Tiki on 18th

2411 18th St., NW

New late night hours for tiki drinks and DJs run until 2 AM, while the kitchen dishes up its full menu until 1 AM on Friday and Saturday. Lumpia (spring rolls) reimagined as mozzarella sticks hit right after midnight, as do heaping platters of pancit noodles.

Mi Vida 14th Street

1901 14th St., NW

The corridor’s colorful new Mexican spot dishes up tacos, margaritas, and more until midnight on Friday and Saturday (11 PM on weekdays). Groups can fare well with margarita pitchers and shareable Mexican snack or dessert platters.

Bar Chinois

455 I St., NW

Dumplings after dark are the move at this moody Mount Vernon Triangle spot—open for dining until midnight on Friday and Saturday (the bar pours cocktails and bubbles much later). Patrons can snack on French-onion-soup-inspired gyoza and pork belly bao, or dig into bigger plates like garlic noodles.

Chicken + Whiskey Navy Yard

70 N St., SE

The Peruvian chicken is hot and the whiskey strong at this ballpark-area spinoff. Patrons can grab stuffed arepas, huge sandwiches, and rotisserie chicken with sides until midnight, Wednesday through Saturday (service is fast-casual, but a full bar pours drinks until 2 AM). The 14th Street flagship stays open even later for food— until 2 AM Wednesday and Thursday, and 3 AM on weekends.

Gatsby

1205 Half St., SE

This retro-glam homage to an American diner dishes up all-day breakfast, milkshakes, and wings until midnight on Friday and Saturday (11 PM on weekdays).

