9 Holiday Dog Gifts For Every Pup Parent’s Budget

While Washingtonian may earn a commission if you buy something through these links, we make unbiased, independent decisions about what to recommend.

Listen, we started this list off with cute, budget-friendly holiday gift ideas for dogs, but things escalated, okay? There are some very fancy pet accessories out there that we just couldn’t leave out. So whether you’re looking for a sweet, locally made gift for your pup or a present that ensures they sleep in the literal lap of luxury, there’s something for every pup (and pup-parent’s budget) on this list.

2. A fancy new Yeti dog bowl for the pooch (and maybe a new Yeti cooler for the pet parent). According to the reviews, these things are durable, and they’re designed for use at home or on-the-go. $50 at Tuckernuck.com.

3. A designer dog bed. They don’t get much fancier than a posh Hermès bed, with sheepskin on one side for winter and a breathable fabric for the summer on the other. It comes in three colors, but we’re partial to the classic Hermès orange. $640 at Hermes.com.

4. A DC-themed bandana. Let your pooch show off their DC pride (surely they feel it—there are a lot of dog bars around here) with a DC-flag -inspired bandana. $25 at ShopMadeInDC.com.

5. A Berber coat. Shinola, the Detroit-born watch-and-leather-goods store with a spot on 14th Street, just launched a new pet line, and this little cape-slash-coat is too cute to miss. It’s made of thick shearling Berber and cotton, and is reversible. Starting at $75 at Shinola.com.

6. A black-and-beige Dior Oblique jacquard dog collar. It comes in three sizes and—for extra fanciness—coordinates with an array of men’s Dior Oblique accessories, in case you and your pup prefer to match. $450 at Dior.com.

7. A portrait. Okay, is this for you? Or is this for your dog? It’s hard to say, but any pup would likely be pleased with the idea of their pet parent commissioning a portrait of their cute face. Starting a $150 for a five-by-seven portarit by Cris Clapp Logan.

8. A goody box of toys and treats, designed for both dogs (okay, and cats, too) for various seasons and occasions. Starting at $25 at Chewy.com.

9. Gourmet treats. Doyle & Co., the coffee shop next to (and owned by) The Pembroke hotel in Dupont, recently added artisanal dog treats to its menu. Offerings include everything from dog-friendly cannolis and tiramisu to seasonal cookies and donuts. $1.50 to $3.50 at Doyle & Co.

Join the conversation!