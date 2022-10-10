11 Editor-Approved Amazon Prime Day Deals

While we may earn a commission if you buy something through these links, we make unbiased, independent decisions about what to recommend.

In 2015 when Amazon had its first Prime Day, the event lasted for only 24 hours but was so successful that it outperformed the previous year’s Black Friday. So it should come as no surprise that after another record-breaking shopping event in July, the company is having a second Amazon Prime Day of sorts.

Dubbed the Prime Early Access event, it will take place on October 12 and 13 and feature hundreds of deals. To further hype its shopping extravaganza, Amazon has already released many products discounted by up to 70 percent.

To help you narrow down all those Amazon Prime Day deals, we asked Washingtonian editors and contributors what they are shopping for this time around. While many of the items they want will be on sale during the Prime Early Access days, others won’t be–but we included those items, too, so you can get ideas to jump-start your holiday shopping.

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven

“It’s braising season, chili season—the time of year to slow-simmer everything and make your home smell amazing in the process. I use my Le Creuset enameled cast iron Dutch oven religiously (the Instant Pot has nothing on this classic IMHO). It’s not cheap, and only a little cheaper on Prime Day ($325 vs. $420, or 23 percent off). But you’ll actually use it, unlike all those flash-in-a-pan kitchen gadgets (I’m looking at you, air fryer…though given the Ninja AF101 has dipped to just $100, it’s tempting to take the plunge on that too),” says Anna Spiegel, one of our food editors.

Creuset’s classic cast iron Dutch oven is available in more than ten color options.

Type. A Visual History of Typefaces & Graphic Styles by Cees W. de Jong, Alston W. Purvis, and Jan Tholenaar

This book, suggested by our creative director, Jeff Glendenning, would make a wonderful holiday gift for the design- and typography-obsessed in your life. It is a comprehensive and beautifully presented overview of fonts from modern times all the way to 1628.

And if you’d like to splurge this Amazon Prime Day, then Glendenning also recommends this tome that features photography by the late fashion and portrait photographer Richard Avedon with commentary by Truman Capote.

MacSports Collapsible Folding Outdoor Utility Wagon

“Since I’m about to go from having one kid to two, and I know all the things I’ll need to bring with me to the park are about to exponentially increase, I’ve been eyeing one of these collapsible wagons. I love how compact it folds when not in use, and over 40,000 reviews with such a high rating is super attractive,” says photo director Anna Marina Savvidis.

This foldable wagon is currently 24 percent off and can carry up to 150 pounds of gear and equipment or groceries. It has an adjustable handle, two cup holders, and comes with a convenient storage and carry case.

Gevi Espresso Machine

Assistant editor Jessica Ruf has been eyeing this espresso machine for some time, and now that it’s 20 percent off, she’s ready to add it to her cart. The machine’s fast-heating system delivers espresso in 45 seconds or less. You can choose between a single or a double shot or opt for the manual control mode that allows you to pull an even longer espresso shot. Craving a frothy cappuccino or a latte? The removable froth nozzle helps you whip up those creamy coffee drinks too.

OCOOPA Rechargeable Hand Warmers

Ruff recommends two more items: this luggage scale and this portable pocket heater, currently 24 percent off. It heats in seconds and has three temperature options ranging between 95 to 131 degrees Fahrenheit. You don’t have to keep it on the whole time, as its surface can retain heat for up to eight hours. It also doubles as a portable charger for appliances with a USB-C charging port.

Logitech M720 Triathlon Multi-Device Wireless Mouse

“I plan to up my WFH game with a new wireless keyboard and mouse. I scoured the internet for the best recommendations and settled on these after reading New York Times’s Wirecutter named them its top picks. They’re already reasonably priced compared to other options, but I figured I’d wait to order until Prime Day so I could get an even better deal,” says Mimi Montgomery, Washingtonian’s home and features editor.

The Logitech wireless keyboard is compatible with the most popular mobile and computer devices that support external keyboards. It has a wireless range of up to 32 feet and can be connected to up to three devices simultaneously. Also nice: a battery life of two years, and a current price that is 25 percent off.

Fire HD 10 Tablet

Amazon offers some of the best Prime Day discounts on its own devices, so it’s no surprise that our director of digital products, Jacob Raim, is contemplating buying this Fire tablet, which is 50 percent off.

Enjoy streaming your favorite TV shows, browsing, listening to podcasts, making calls, or reading a book for up to 12 hours per battery charge. Pair it with Amazon’s new detachable keyboard, and you can even use it as a laptop to catch up on your emails. Want to make your home smarter? Use Alexa to control all your other home devices from this tablet.

Samsonite Centric Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels

“I travel quite a bit for work, and I feel like my current carry-on will give up on me any day now. I am a huge fan of Samsonite, so this Prime Day I am investing in this 20-inch suitcase with scratch-resistant shell and TSA lock,” says contributor Dobrina Zhekova.

The carry-on has a divider and straps to help you organize your belongings and keep them in place. Another bonus? It is 17 percent off and comes in eight color options so you don’t have to settle for black.

Ateco Canvas Pastry Cloth

“This pastry cloth is no big ticket item—it costs $9.80—but it’s by far the most useful cooking gift I’ve received in the last year. Roll out your pie dough onto the mat, and it is so much easier to deal with and transfer. As we head into peak pie-baking season, I’m going to stock up and give them as little gifts,” says Ann Limpert, executive food editor/critic.

This pastry cloth comes with a rolling pin cover and features vertical and horizontal measurements to help you size dough.

Keter Artisan 9×7-Foot Large Outdoor Shed

The only thing on our photographer Evy Mages’s shopping list? This modern backyard shed, perfect for storing outdoor items such as bikes, garden appliances, and sports equipment. It has built-in ventilation, windows, and lockable double doors. You can assemble it yourself and customize the interior with shelving.

Drinking Glasses with Bamboo Lids and Glass Straw

“Every night I go to bed excited to wake up and make myself an iced coffee or iced matcha in the morning—even in the winter, and always with a straw. Based on personal experience, the straw somehow makes the drink taste better! Rather than using wasteful plastic or flimsy paper versions, I seek out dishwasher-safe alternatives, like these glass straws with matching cups. Good for the environment + good for my iced oat milk latte = a win-win for my morning routine,” recommends lifestyle editor Daniella Byck.

The set features four can-shaped glasses that can withstand temperatures from -68°F to 212°F (so yes, you can also enjoy a cup of hot tea in them), four bamboo lids, four nine-inch reusable glass straws, and two cleaning brushes.

To shop: amazon.com

Images courtesy of Amazon