Why DC Is Officially America’s Worst Sports City Right Now

It’s official: This was a rough week for Washington sports fans. The Nationals ended their season like a glorified Triple-A team, the soccer squads couldn’t get their footing, and the Commanders continue to disappoint. Are we in the midst of the toughest moment in modern times to root for the home teams? Let’s roll the low-lights…

Football

According to CBS Sports, the Commanders came into the 2022 season tied with the Cowboys for the easiest schedule. But despite that windfall, the home team is tied for the worst record in the NFL, winning their first game before losing their last four in a row. Of course, there are also problems off the field: Congress is currently investigating team owner Dan Snyder following allegations of widespread sexual harassment in the workplace.

Baseball

In a year of record-breaking baseball moments, the Nationals made history books for all the wrong reasons. The team finished their season with the worst record in the league: 55 wins and 107 losses. After hoisting the Commissioner’s Trophy in 2019, the Nats have been unable to make it back to the playoffs, missing the postseason again this year. Meanwhile, former stars Juan Soto and Josh Bell are playing in the upcoming series with their new teams.

Soccer

DC United finished their season on Sunday with seven wins, 21 losses, and six draws—the worst record of the 28 MLS teams. Head coach Wayne Rooney summed it up: “Thank God the season’s over.” Meanwhile, the Washington Spirit is experiencing a post-championship hangover after last year’s victorious season. The reigning champions of the league are now second to last in the standings with three wins, nine loses, and 10 draws. Plus, like the Commanders, workplace issues created more strife: Former head coach Kris Ward was dismissed in August after a 15-game losing streak and reports of an incident with a player during training.

Rugby

Yes, even Old Glory DC is near the bottom of the scrum. Like the Spirit, the rugby squad is second to last in their league with three wins and 13 losses. In summary, it’s hard to be a Washington sports fan right now. But hey, there’s always time for redemption during the winter sports season.