Capitol Hill’s Amazing Halloween Decorations Have Begun to Reappear

This weekend’s fair fall weather finally allowed some Capitol Hill residents to get outside and put up their eagerly anticipated Halloween decorations. Even more décor is expected to pop up along the East Capitol Street corridor in the coming weeks. Here’s a look at some of the best displays so far.





Plenty of friendly skeleton neighbors waving as visitors pass by, some just waiting for their teams to be good.

Oh this looks fun, what is—OH NO, a full yard of demonic clowns!





Ahh, a plethora of pumpkins to cleanse the pallet.





