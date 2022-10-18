Pumpkin Decorating Events Around DC

This October, there are pumpkin events for kids and adults, those comfortable using carving tools and those who’d rather stick googly eyes on a pumpkin, those itching to compete in a carving contest and those who’d rather design without any stakes. Here are eight pumpkin events around DC:

Sauf Haus Pumpkin Decorating Contest

1216 18th St., NW

To kick off its 13 Nights of Halloween celebrations, Sauf Haus Bier Hall features a pumpkin decorating contest. Tickets include a pumpkin, a carving kit, and a drink, along with drink specials all night. Interested competitors can purchase tickets here. Details: Tuesday, October 18, 6-9 PM; $20

Pumpkin Fest 2022

910 Bladensburg Road, NE

W.S. Jenks and Son’s Pumpkin Fest offers cooking demonstrations and a pumpkin carving contest. After you enjoy demonstrations of making pumpkin soup, pumpkin ice cream, down a pumpkin mock-tail or cocktail as you carve your jack-o’-lantern for the contest. Either bring your own pumpkin or buy one there. Adults and kids are welcome at this pumpkin-filled event. Details: Saturday, October 22, 12-2 PM; $10-20

Lost Boy Cider Pumpkin Decorating

17 Hooffs Run Dr., Alexandria

Alexandria’s Lost Boy Cider is hosting pumpkin decorating for kids. A ticket includes a plastic pumpkin, decorating supplies, a treat bag, and even face painting! The bar will be open for parents while kids decorate. Details: Sunday, October 23, 10:30-12:30 PM; $25

Atlas Brewing Pumpkin Decorating Class

2052 West Virginia Ave., NE

Atlas Brew Works has partnered with urban farming company Cultivate the City to present a pumpkin decorating class at its Ivy City taproom. A ticket to the event includes decorating materials and a small pumpkin, and there will be additional pumpkins available for purchase. Details: Sunday, October 23, 3-4 PM; $15

Pumpkin Decorating at metrobar

640 Rhode Island Ave., NE

metrobar DC’s Pumpkin Party features crafts and designs to decorate your pumpkin at the multi-purpose outdoor space. Attendees can purchase a ticket for pumpkin decorating, as well as a cocktail ticket for an additional $12. Pre-registration for the event ends on Saturday, October 22. Details: Sunday, October 23, 2022, 3-6 PM; $10-22

Pumpkin Decorating at Parklands-Turner Neighborhood Library

1547 Alabama Ave., SE

Parklands-Turner Memorial Library will transform into a pumpkin patch, where kids up to age 12 can come pick out a pumpkin to decorate. This free event is first-come, first-served. Details: Monday, October 24, 4-5:15 PM; Free

Pumpkin Carving Party

3400 Georgia Ave., NW

Bring your best carving skills to Hook Hall for the jack-o’-lantern carving contest. The family-friendly party also features cupcake decorating, themed drinks, and prizes. Be sure to register here by Wednesday, October 19, for your free pumpkin. Details: Wednesday, October 26, 2022, 6-8 PM; Free with RSVP

National Harbor Pumpkin Carving Competition

150 National Plaza, National Harbor, Maryland

Watch as chefs and artists create works of art out of orange gourds on the Plaza Stage at the National Harbor to celebrate this Halloween. Other Halloween at the Harbor events include trick or treating, movies on the Potomac, carousel rides, and a pet costume parade. Details: Sunday, October 30, 2:30 PM; Free