This article appears in the October 2022 issue of Washingtonian.
Dan About Town: The Best of Bashes, Balls, and Benefits This Past August
About Dan About Town
The Brand Guild’s Industry Preview of the Wharf Phase II at Boardwalk Bar & Arcade | August 2
Cirque du Soleil’s Kurios—Cabinet of Curiosities premiere at Lerner Town Square at Tysons II | August 3
Book party for Lis Smith’s Any Given Tuesday: A Political Love Story at the Hotel Hive | August 9
Fox 5 National Landing Zip Trip at Long Bridge Park | August 12
The Family Reunion at Salamander Resort | August 19
Mayor Muriel Bowser’s annual Women’s Equality Day celebration at Sandlot Anacostia | August 23
