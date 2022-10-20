News & Politics

Dan About Town: The Best of Bashes, Balls, and Benefits This Past August

Party photographer Dan Swartz’s monthly roundup.

Fox 5 National Landing Zip Trip at Long Bridge Park | August 12. Freddie’s Beach Bar owner Freddie Lutz, Fox 5 anchor Steve Chenevey, and “Freddie’s Follies Drag Show” director Destiny B. Childs.
The Brand Guild’s Industry Preview of the Wharf Phase II at Boardwalk Bar & Arcade | August 2

Michelle Giannini of Hoffman & Associates, co-developer of the Wharf; Skanska USA Commercial Development’s Alicia Jones; and Grant Paranjape, vice president of esports business for the Washington Justice.
Henry Ross of Tishman Speyer and Jennifer Currie of the District Wharf Community Association.

 

Cirque du Soleil’s Kurios—Cabinet of Curiosities premiere at Lerner Town Square at Tysons II | August 3

Cirque du Soleil executive Mike Newquist and Lucky Danger chef Tim Ma.
Gucci’s Brandon Clay, PNC’s Wayne Fortune, Kingsley Management’s Joy Kingsley-Ibeh, and DJ Azam Mirza.
Peruvian Brothers CEO Giuseppe Lanzone and Frances Lanzone of Amazon Web Services.

 

Book party for Lis Smith’s Any Given Tuesday: A Political Love Story at the Hotel Hive | August 9

CNN congressional correspondent Jessica Dean, author Lis Smith, and MSNBC host Jen Psaki.
Alvarez & Marsal’s John Danielson, Hiltzik Strategies’ Matthew Hiltzik, and Ridgely Walsh CEO Juleanna Glover.
Washington Post contributing columnist George T. Conway III and reporter Josh Dawsey.

 

Fox 5 National Landing Zip Trip at Long Bridge Park | August 12

Rasa’s Rahul Vinod, K.N. Vinod, and Sahil Rahman.
National Landing BID’s Ashley Forrester and Arlington County Board chair Christian Dorsey.

 

The Family Reunion at Salamander Resort | August 19

Actor Alfre Woodard and chef Paola Velez.
Salamander Hotels & Resorts president Prem Devadas and CEO and founder Sheila Johnson with chef Kwame Onwuachi.
Jasmine Lewis and Anju executive chef Angel Barreto.

 

Mayor Muriel Bowser’s annual Women’s Equality Day celebration at Sandlot Anacostia | August 23

Fiesta DC president Maria Patricia Corrales, Mayor’s Office of Community Affairs director Jackie Reyes-Yanes, Mayor’s Office of Nightlife and Culture director Solana Vander Nat, and Salima Khalid of the Mayor’s Office of Nightlife and Culture.
Sandlot Anacostia co-owner Ian Callender and VP of business Tiffany Penn, Mayor Muriel Bowser, Sandlot Anacostia co-owner Kevin “Scooty” Hallums, and Natasha Dupee, associate director of the Mayor’s Office on Women’s Policy and Initiatives.
Becky’s Fund founder Becky Lee, Elite Status Marcomm’s Julie Beltz, and Boutique Box founder Catherine Cassidy.

This article appears in the October 2022 issue of Washingtonian.

