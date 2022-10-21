News & Politics

Roads in Shaw Will Be Closed This Weekend for Howard’s Homecoming

That means no parking or driving around much of Florida and Georgia avenues.

Photo courtesy of Wikimedia user, Derek E. Morton

Going out in Shaw this weekend? Maybe don’t drive—some roads will be closed Friday and Saturday for Howard’s homecoming celebration. It’s the first time the event has been hosted entirely in-person since Covid.

That means no driving or parking on parts of Florida and Georgia avenues, as well as other streets in Shaw, says MPD.

We’ve rounded up the entire list of closures for you below:

No driving on the following streets on Friday and Saturday from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.:

  • 6th Street from Girard Street to Howard Place
  • Howard Place from Georgia Avenue to 6th Street
  • Girard Street from Georgia Avenue to 6th Street
  • Fairmount Street from Georgia Avenue to 6th Street

No parking on the following streets on Saturday from 6:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.:

  • 6th Street from W Street to Fairmont Street
  • Georgia Avenue from Columbia Road to Florida Avenue
  • 7th Street from Florida Avenue to S Street
  • Florida Avenue from Georgia Avenue to 4th Street
  • 6th Street from Florida Avenue to U Street
  • 5th Street from Florida Avenue to U Street
  • 4th Street from Florida Avenue to McMillan Drive
  • 5th Street from McMillan Drive to Hobart Place

No parking on the following street on Saturday from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.:

  • 8th Street from Barry Place to V Street

No driving on the following streets on Saturday from 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.:

  • 6th Street from W Street to Fairmont Street
  • Georgia Avenue from Columbia Road to Florida Avenue
  • 7th Street from Florida Avenue to S Street
  • Florida Avenue from Georgia Avenue to 4th Street
  • 6th Street from Florida Avenue to U Street
  • 5th Street from Florida Avenue to U Street
  • 4th Street from Florida Avenue to McMillan Drive
  • 5th Street from McMillan Drive to Hobart Place

No driving on the following streets on Saturday from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.:

  • 8th Street between Barry Place and V Street
  • Barry Place from Sherman Avenue to Georgia Avenue
Keely Bastow
Editorial Fellow

Keely recently graduated with her master’s in journalism from American University and has reported on local DC, national politics, and business. She has previously written for The Capitol Forum.

