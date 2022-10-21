Roads in Shaw Will Be Closed This Weekend for Howard’s Homecoming

Going out in Shaw this weekend? Maybe don’t drive—some roads will be closed Friday and Saturday for Howard’s homecoming celebration. It’s the first time the event has been hosted entirely in-person since Covid.
That means no driving or parking on parts of Florida and Georgia avenues, as well as other streets in Shaw, says MPD.
We’ve rounded up the entire list of closures for you below:
No driving on the following streets on Friday and Saturday from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.:
- 6th Street from Girard Street to Howard Place
- Howard Place from Georgia Avenue to 6th Street
- Girard Street from Georgia Avenue to 6th Street
- Fairmount Street from Georgia Avenue to 6th Street
No parking on the following streets on Saturday from 6:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.:
- 6th Street from W Street to Fairmont Street
- Georgia Avenue from Columbia Road to Florida Avenue
- 7th Street from Florida Avenue to S Street
- Florida Avenue from Georgia Avenue to 4th Street
- 6th Street from Florida Avenue to U Street
- 5th Street from Florida Avenue to U Street
- 4th Street from Florida Avenue to McMillan Drive
- 5th Street from McMillan Drive to Hobart Place
No parking on the following street on Saturday from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.:
- 8th Street from Barry Place to V Street
No driving on the following streets on Saturday from 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.:
- 6th Street from W Street to Fairmont Street
- Georgia Avenue from Columbia Road to Florida Avenue
- 7th Street from Florida Avenue to S Street
- Florida Avenue from Georgia Avenue to 4th Street
- 6th Street from Florida Avenue to U Street
- 5th Street from Florida Avenue to U Street
- 4th Street from Florida Avenue to McMillan Drive
- 5th Street from McMillan Drive to Hobart Place
No driving on the following streets on Saturday from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.:
- 8th Street between Barry Place and V Street
- Barry Place from Sherman Avenue to Georgia Avenue