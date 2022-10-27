Canopy hotel in Bethesda’s Pike & Rose just announced a charcuterie-and-cheese class, where attendees can learn to build a charcuterie or cheese board while snacking and sipping on bottomless mimosas.

Each one-hour workshop will include a step-by-step demonstration on creating a “visually stunning” board, with tips on cheese arrangement and meat folding. Participants can practice their new skills with their own take-home box.

Meats, cheeses, sweets, and other accoutrements in the take-home box–plus sparkling wine and snacks—are included in the $75 ticket price. The two workshops will be taught by Julia Wilbert, founder of charcuterie-board purveyor Charjuterie. They’ll take place on Sunday, November 13 and Saturday, December 10.

