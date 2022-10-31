10 Great Things to Do Around DC This November

MUSIC

1. The 1975 | The Anthem

November 10

The always-entertaining British stars’ fifth album, Being Funny in a Foreign Language, is a collection of high-polish pop that nods to sounds of the past, present, and (probably) future. We dare you not to grin during the straight-from-the-’80s sax solo on “Happiness.” $75 and up.

FESTIVALS

2. DC Beer Fest | Nationals Park

November 5

You obviously don’t need a festival in order to swig suds at the local ballpark. But this one ditches the balls-and-strikes part, instead bringing a slew of breweries together for your sipping pleasure. The admission covers tastings from dozens of makers, and there’s also food trucks, live music, and other fun. $50 and up.

THEATER

3. The Tempest | Round House Theatre

November 23–January 1

This reimagining of the Shakespeare classic offers a magical night at the theater—literally. It was created by local playwright (and American University professor) Aaron Posner with the renowned illusionist Teller, who adds plenty of visual dazzle. Expect levitating actors, songs by Tom Waits, and—oh, yeah—a play that wasn’t too bad to begin with. $46 and up.

DISCUSSION

4. Questlove: Music Is History | Kennedy Center

November 5

The topic is a bit vague, but this conversation with Roots drummer Questlove—which will explore ideas from his 2021 book about music—should be riveting no matter where his brain meanders. Get in the mood by rewatching last year’s stunning Summer of Soul documentary, which the multitalented music obsessive directed. $55 and up.

DANCE

5. DC Dance Festival | Dance Place

November 12–13

The focus here is local, with the “DC” standing for “District choreographers.” Watch a series of dance performances along Eighth Street, Northeast, or buy tickets to the culminating indoor event, which features work from Greg David (above) and Jamal Abrams. $15 and up.

MUSIC

6. Magdalena Bay | 9:30 Club

November 18

Remember 2021? Rough year. One rare bright spot back then: this LA-based duo’s debut album, Mercurial World, which was full of blissed-out grooves that made everything feel a bit better. Amid a brighter 2022, their colorful live show will seem positively ecstatic. $25.

FESTIVALS

7. Waterfowl Festival | Easton

November 10–13

Talk about a duck dynasty: This annual celebration of all things winged and quacky has been running since way back in 1971. The Easton tradition brings together outdoorsy types to pay tribute to wildlife, the Eastern Shore, and local artisans, among other things. Don’t miss the World Waterfowl Calling Championships, which attracts BWAACK!-BWAACK! virtuosos from around the country. $20.

DANCE

8. Les Ballets de Monte Carlo, Cendrillon | Kennedy Center

November 17–20

Before Princess Grace died in 1982, she wanted to launch a national dance company in Monaco. Her daughter Princess Caroline fulfilled that wish three years later, and the group has been pirouetting ever since. Here they’ll perform a reworked Cinderella that apparently downplays the princess accoutrements. No glass slippers! $39 and up.

MUSEUMS

9. “A Splendid Land: Paintings From Royal Udaipur” | National Museum of Asian Art

November 19–May 14

Ornate palaces and bright landscapes come to life in this exhibit’s 63 paintings and other works, many never seen by the public before. They’re all treasures from the Indian city of Udaipur, which is known for vistas of both the natural and manmade varieties. Free.

MUSIC

10. Karina Canellakis Conducts Bartók’s Concerto for Orchestra | Kennedy Center

November 17 and 19

Rising conductor Karina Canellakis—who grew up in New York and now leads a Dutch orchestra—helms the National Symphony Orchestra for the first time. It will be an international affair: an American who works in the Netherlands performing music composed by a Hungarian after he moved to the US. $15 and up.

This article appears in the November 2022 issue of Washingtonian.