There’s a luxe new food and wine festival coming to DC this weekend, spearheaded by San Francisco-based celebrity chef Michael Mina. The Bourbon Steak restaurateur is merging East and West Coast talents for the first Georgetown Wine & Dine Weekend (Friday, November 4 through Sunday, November 6), which partially benefits World Central Kitchen.

The blowout retreat, hosted by the Four Seasons Georgetown and Napa’s Company Fine Wine, includes individually ticketed tastings, master classes with chefs and winemakers, experiences like a Virginia wine country day trip, and a collaborative Saturday dinner with headlining chefs and wineries. The marquee includes Mina himself alongside chef/brothers Bryan and Michael Voltaggio (Voltaggio Brothers Steakhouse); Kyle Connaughton of Single Thread, a three-Michelin star restaurant, inn, and farm in Healdsburg, CA; Albi chef/owner Michael Rafidi; LA-based Top Chef alum Mei Lin (Nightshade); and Mina Group chefs Adam Sobel and Robert Curtis (Bourbon Steak). Participating wineries include the kind of prestige places that produce $400+ bottles like Napa’s Screaming Eagle and Abreu Vineyards, Bonneau du Martray out of Burgundy, and more.

As you may have guessed, this is no mac n’ cheese festival pricing. Tickets to the various events start at $320 per person for a luxe Champagne brunch with raw bar and caviar stations on Sunday, and go up to $2,000 per person for the whole shebang weekend. You can read more about the events and book them here.

