We have made it to a new month, and that means more new and exciting things to do! Check out the last Open Streets DC of the year or attend a literary festival to kick off the first weekend in November.

Best Things to Do This Weekend

Open Streets Wisconsin Avenue. The final Open Streets National Geographic Museum “Beyond King Tut.” Celebrate the 100th anniversary of the discovery of King Tutankhamun’s tomb at the National Geographic’s immersive cinematic exhibition Mount Vernon Literature Festival. It’s a reading party! Enjoy live poetry readings and storytelling in Milian Park at the Mount Vernon Triangle Literature Festival DC Puzzle Swap. The DC Puzzle Swap

Want More Things to Do?

Budget-friendly. Laugh out loud with local comedians at Town Tavern DC (Thurs, free, Adams Morgan). Chat about books and writing practices with three DC authors at Politics and Prose (Thurs, free, Northeast DC).

Arts and culture. The new exhibition “A Window Suddenly Opens: Contemporary Photography in China” premieres at the Hirshhorn this weekend (starting Fri, free, Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden). Calling all creatives: this artist networking event with DC muralist Rose Jaffe is for you (Thurs, $15, virtual, Silver Spring). Learn several new recipes from author Tanya Holland (Thurs, free, book is $35, Mount Pleasant). Attend the opening reception of the Smithsonian’s Anacostia Community Museum’s new exhibit “The Utopia Project: Inspiration for Creative Activism.” Half smokes from Ben’s Chili Bowl and live music are included (Sun, free, Anacostia).

History and heritage. Take a walking tour to learn about the history of presidential assassinations in America and federal law enforcement (Sat, $20, Northwest DC). Go on a self-guided exploration of some of Reston’s most fabulous homes (Sat, $30, Reston).

Theater and shows. It’s the last call to see Authentic Flamenco by the Royal Opera of Madrid (Fri-Sun, $49, Southeast DC) and Arena Stage’s Holiday (Thurs-Sun, $41+, Southwest DC). See actor Brandon T. Jackson in a live stand-up comedy show (Thurs-Sat, $25+, Northwest DC) or the debut of local female-identifying and non-binary comics at Yes Queen! (Thurs, $12, Northwest DC). Attend the opening of The Playboy of the Western World (starting Thurs, $45, Northeast DC).

Bites and beverages. Atlas Brew Works is releasing a seasonal favorite and offering bottomless sips in celebration (Sat, $30, Southeast DC). Don’t forget about DC Beer Fest (Sat, $50+, Nationals Park).

Music and concerts. Experience an evening of live music with two world-renowned artists, Antonio Meneses and Paul Galbraith (Sat, free, Bethesda). Celebrate Echostage’s 10th anniversary with live DJ sets from Malaa and Zomboy (Fri-Sat, $25+, Northeast DC).

Fun and games. Kids and adults can work together to create a larger-than-life artwork at the Maker Morning: Installation Creation. Plus, there will be an installation scavenger hunt and building with blocks (Sat, free, virtual, Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden). Take the family to an outdoor showing of the movie, Inside Out (Fri, free, Northwest DC).

Get involved. Boogie down to ’70s dance music at Dupont Underground to help support the DC Abortion Fund (Fri, $30, Dupont Circle). Participate in a green space clean-up and invasive species removal (Thurs, free, Northeast DC).

