13 Best Running Shoes for Men and Women

The DC area is full of beautiful trails and parks where you can go for a morning run. But even if running is not an everyday occurrence for you and just an occasional weekend activity, you will need a good pair of running shoes that can help improve your performance and, most importantly, prevent injuries.

Not all running shoes are created equal. Some are better for treadmills where the surface is always flat, while others are designed for rougher terrain. You also have to consider factors such as arch support and cushioning.

Here, we rounded up the best running shoes for men and women that runners—including two former presidents—swear by.

Men

Allbirds Men’s Tree Dasher 2

Allbirds became a household name when former President Barack Obama wore a pair of their signature knit sneakers to a Duke-UNC game in 2019. Presidential stamp of approval aside, the company has always had a cult following among runners for its no-frills, minimalist designs, and high-performance features.

The brand’s Tree Dasher 2 is perfect for everyday runs and light workouts. This new version of the style comes with an improved heel shape and a lightly padded heel collar for a better fit.

To shop: $135; allbirds.com

New Balance Made in USA 990v5 Core

These are not your dad’s Made in USA 990s. The iconic style—favored by President Bill Clinton while he was in office—now comes in a blend of suede and mesh and has a decidedly more modern design while staying true to its ’80s roots. Superior midsole cushioning and Ortholite inserts keep you comfortable whether you’re running for pleasure or errands.

To shop: $185; newbalance.com

Brooks Adrenaline Gts 22 Sneakers for Men

Hailed by running magazines and blogs as one of the best options for daily runs, the Adrenaline GTS 22 is good for those seeking a balance between medium support and softness. This is an excellent sneaker for running in the city or on mostly flat terrain. While it does come with a 12-millimeter drop—the difference in heights between the heel and toes—which is more than other styles, it is an extremely stable trainer.

To shop: $140; amazon.com

ASICS Men’s Gel-Venture 8

ASICS’s Gel-Venture 8 features an updated forefoot design, an improved outsole for more traction, and gel cushioning that provides extra shock absorption during daily runs and light hikes. Another bonus? These sneakers are now almost 40 percent off on Amazon.

To shop: $43; amazon.com

Under Armour Men’s Charged Assert 9 Running Shoe

If your workouts include running intervals mixed in with other types of exercises, this may be the shoe for you. It is a multi-functional sneaker with a lightweight mesh upper and leather overlays for durability. A compression-molded foam midsole delivers stability and comfort.

To shop: $75; amazon.com

HOKA Clifton 8

The updated Clifton 8 sneaker is for recovery days when you want to go for a light run or workout session at the gym. The sneakers are made with wide and stable outsoles, while the mesh uppers are breathable and light, keeping out unpleasant odors and moisture. The drop is only five millimeters, so these shoes keep your natural stride, preventing your muscles and tendons from sudden stress.

To shop: $140; zappos.com

On Cloudswift Running Shoe

On’s signature foam soles are made for running on paved streets and other hard surfaces. The lightweight mesh uppers are designed to fit like a sock, while the side ribbed lacing cage keeps your foot securely in place.

To shop: $150; nordstrom.com

Women

HOKA Arahi 6

If maximum cushioning is at the top of your wishlist when shopping for sneakers, consider the Arahi 6. This shoe is known for its superior stability, durable and supportive J-frame design, and low drop (just five millimeters). We also love that it comes in several vibrant color options so you can make a fashion statement on the trail.

To shop: $140; zappos.com

Saucony Women’s Guide 15 Running Shoe

This stylish everyday trainer by Saucony has a thicker midsole that delivers a smooth ride. And thanks to the carved design of the midsole, your foot sits in it instead of on top of it, resulting in more stability and support.

To shop: $120; amazon.com

New Balance FuelCell SuperComp Pacer

If you take running seriously and regularly participate in half-marathons or 5Ks, this New Balance running shoe may be for you. It is lightweight beyond belief (only 5.5 ounces) and has a mesh upper for breathability. The springy midsole has a carbon-fiber plate that propels you forward, while the low design helps with speed and stability. Another great thing about this style is that it comes in regular and wide widths.

To shop: $150; newbalance.com

Lululemon Blissful Running Shoes

Along with yoga leggings, Lululemon also makes pretty great running shoes. The company’s Blissful sneaker lives up to its name thanks to excellent midsole cushioning, a heel clip for stability, moisture-wicking liners, and foot support.

To shop: $148; lululemon.com

Nike React Pegasus Trail 4

If you like to veer off the beaten path and explore new trails, check out this Nike Pegasus. The lightweight foam midsole delivers a smooth ride, and the rubbed outsoles provide the right amount of grip and traction even on uneven or unpaved terrain. The lightweight mesh upper with reinforced toes keeps your feet fresh and well-ventilated.

To shop: $140; nike.com

ASICS Women’s Gel-Nimbus 23 Running Shoes

This running shoe is the epitome of comfort and stability. It has gel heel padding for soft landings, a flexible high-abrasion outsole, and a comfy mesh upper that feels like you’re wearing your favorite pair of socks. This shoe also accommodates wider feet.

To shop: from $75; amazon.com

On Cloudflow Running Shoes

Great for road running—and voting, apparently, since First Lady Jill Biden was just spotted early-voting in them—these Cloudflow sneakers are lightweight and provide superior cushioning to keep you comfortable during short or long-distance runs. The brand just introduced a series of new colors, which we love, because you don’t have to settle for a boring style.

To shop: $140, on-running.com