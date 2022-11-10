A Maryland-Themed Wedding With a Fall Color Palette

Mary Beth and Alex held the ultimate Maryland-themed wedding in DC. At the Andrew Mellon Auditorium, the pair exchanged vows underneath an autumn-inspired chuppah, (which they later converted into a photo booth), and then found subtle ways to pay homage to their Maryland roots (including a grapefruit crush bar!) throughout their October celebration, which was designed in a fall color palette.

The couple, who are both from Bethesda, knew they wanted to throw a modern black-tie wedding that felt true to themselves. So, they scattered nods to Maryland throughout their big (close to 300 guests!) day. They kicked things off with Starboard’s Grapefruit Crushes at cocktail hour. Then at the reception, tablecloths resembled nautical oyster shells, a selection of rockfish and steak were offered, and the couple’s Smith Island wedding cake (a beloved Maryland tradition and the official Maryland State dessert) featured an Old Bay flavor. For those hoping to incorporate some Maryland elements into their wedding day, see more of Mary Beth and Alex’s personalized celebration, below.

The Details

Photographer: Erin Kelleher | Venue: Andrew Mellon Auditorium | Event Planning & Design: Marcella Lenick Events | Florist: Stacy Bowen Floral Design | Invitations: Minted | Caterer: Ridgewells Catering | Cake: Smith Island Bakery | Hair + Makeup: Victoria Kneip Hair & Makeup | Bride’s Attire: Lovely Bride | Groom’s Attire: Bonobos | Music: Bachelor Boys | Transportation: Just Limos | Cake Toppers: Cake Topper Studio | Lighting: AB Lighting & Productions | Draping: Frost DC | Rentals: Select Event Group | Parking: MJ Valet