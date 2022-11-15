6 Locally Made Candles to Cozy Up Your Home

Danish for basically all things cozy, hygge is a lifestyle really shines when the temperatures drop. One way to cozy up your space in the spirit of hygge? Light a candle. Even better—light a locally made one (ahem, Small Business Saturday is just days away), with a candle from one of these six DC-area candle makers. Happy hygge season!

“Cinnamon Spice,” Handmade Habitat

Handmade Habitat’s all-natural soy wax candles are designed for “slow, mindful living” and come in many different scents and containers. The newest holiday candles, like Cinnamon Spice and Pine + Wildberry, are nestled in apothecary jars for a “cozy burn and warm glow”—and you can return the empty jars in store for a credit toward your next candle. Starting at $20 at Handmade Habitat and HandmadeHabitat.com.

“Cozy Nights,” LeneNicole Candle Company

This Maryland-based company offers everything from candles to linen sprays. The fall collections includes such hygge-appropriate scents such as “Cozy Nights,” made of bergamot, mahogany, and musk. Starting at $14 at LeneNicoleCandleCompany.com.

ISO Candles

This Alexandria candle shop has several categories of candles—including one specifically named “R&R.” The winter collection includes Douglas Fir and Rosemary candles; the fall collection (named “FALLing for You”) includes Harvest and Mulled Cider. Starting at $7 online at ISOCandles.com, various local pop-ups, and at Shop Made in Virginia.

“The World Is Yours,” Cadence Candle Co.

Nine-ounce, hand-poured, soy-blend candles from Cadence Candle Co. come with their own coordinating Spotify playlist. Several candles are currently sold out, but the World Is Yours includes notes of teakwood, cinnamon, and amber, with no phthalates and parabens. $30 at CadenceCandleCo.com.

Defined Elegance

This Bowie-based candle shop launched in 2017 using “soy wax, quality fragrance, and essential oils for a clean burn.” The Relax scent mixes eucalyptus, mint, and bergamot; the Bonfire scent from the new holiday collection is a blend of fir needle, pine, and powdered sugar. Starting at $14 at DECandleCo.com.

Witchie Wicks

Witchie Wicks, based in NoMa, promises sustainability and adherences to the “strict standard set by the Research Institute for Fragrance Materials regarding fragrance safety.” The holiday collection comes in seven scents and a choice of clear or amber jars. $26 at WitchieWicks.com.

