Naomi Biden Wedding: What DC’s Best-Dressed Would Wear

When President Joe Biden’s granddaughter Naomi Biden marries fiancé Peter Neal this Saturday, it’ll be only the 19th wedding at the White House—and the first ever to take place on the South Lawn. Were we invited? Absolutely not. Has that stopped us from thinking about what we’d wear? Also no. So in the spirit of daydreaming and window shopping, we thought it would be fun to ask some of DC’s most stylish what they’d wear. Here’s what they had to say.

“Well this is hilarious because we are actually attending their wedding this Saturday. [My husband] Colin did Naomi’s engagement ring and I’ve known Peter since college. My dress is vintage Bill Blass. As you know, I’m a vintage obsessive and I really wanted to wear a classic American designer to the White House. I also had these insane vintage earrings (pictured) in mind—sourced by Shah & Shah, of course—so I [chose my dress] with those two things in mind.” —Angie Shah, brand and special projects at Shah & Shah Distinctive Jewelers.

“If I were attending Naomi Biden’s wedding at the White House, I’d look to Christian Siriano for an elevated and classy gown. Siriano has been size-inclusive in his designs since Day 1, which is very important to me. I’d opt for a classic look that is elegant and appropriate for such an honorable occasion and would wear the color blue as a sign of respect and support to the Biden administration. I’d wear this metallic chiffon wing-sleeve draped gown with fun strappy heels and whimsical accessories like these Loren Hope Starlight earrings and Judith Leiber Cat Marie clutch to show personality.” —Dani Sauter, blogger/influencer at Blonde in the District.

“A linen fitted dress with a blazer over the shoulders, and of course big jewelry.” —Anibel Ng-Conwell, founder of Egolord.

“Knowing it’s mid-November and assuming this is black tie, dark metallic and floor length is a no-fail option. I have the Ray gown from Sabina Musayev, and it’s a showstopper and incredibly comfortable. I also love the Ophelia and Terina gowns from Sabina Musayev, knowing they’re going to look special, feel great and be covered up enough to be formal without being boring.” —Laura Ritchie, founder of the event-planning company Grit & Grace.

“If I were a guest at Naomi’s wedding, I’d be a bit more reserved but still wear a fabulous hat, long gloves, and a jewel-toned dress—fun but nothing to distract from the setting, the President and, most importantly, the bride.” —Barbara Crocker, interior designer at Barbara Crocker Design.

“I would wear my royal navy Rag & Bone “Blade” jacket and pant. [Royal navy color not pictured.] My shoe of choice would be Rag & Bone Rb1 high tops, because they are perfect for the altar and the dance floor. And to mix it up a bit, I’d forgo the shirt and tie and wear a Buck Mason pima curved hem T-shirt in oat.” —Terrance James Blowe, bar/restaurant consultant and event curator.

“I would choose this Brandon Maxwell dress that feels classic but fresh. I’m not one to blend in with the crowd, but attending an event at the White House calls for a more conservative silhouette. The bright color, modern stripe pattern, and peplum bottom makes a splash. Finally, it would be important for me to choose an American designer, and Brandon Maxwell is a favorite who also dressed Michelle Obama during her years as first lady.” —Candace Ourisman, brand/social media consultant and content creator.

“I would go with a tuxedo blazer that stands out and blends with some of the holiday colors, and I’d complement that look with red shoes and a red velvet tie.” —Donald Syriani, civil engineer, DJ, and photographer.

“I’d wear this Elie Saab gown that’s stylish yet comfortable enough to withstand the long walk through numerous White House safety checks. The sequins won’t wrinkle while sitting during the ceremony and dinner but will definitely make a statement on the dance floor. I’d wear these Gucci flats for the walk in and the lawn ceremony.” —Sela Thompson Collins, founder of MC Squared Design; vice chair at Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater.

