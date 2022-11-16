13 DC-Area Turkey Trots to Run on Thanksgiving

Looking to get out of the house on Thanksgiving Day? Consider putting a turkey trot on the menu, and start the morning with a run or walk around DC, Maryland, and Virginia. Many of the events benefit local organizations, so you can start the day of gratitude by giving back. Check out these turkey trots on November 24.

DC

America’s Trot For Hunger

1325 Pennsylvania Ave., NW

Meet at Freedom Plaza for the only Thanksgiving Day race in the District. Choose between the Little Turkey one-miler at 9:15 AM or the 5K at 9:40 AM. The latter winds around the National Mall, Pennsylvania Avenue, and the Capitol. A family-friendly finisher festival will take place from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM.

Maryland

Capitol View Park Charity Turkey Trot

9819 Capitol View Ave., Silver Spring

Proceeds from this run benefit A Wider Circle, an organization working to end poverty. Festive costumes are welcome at the Turkey Trot (which runs from 9 AM to 11 AM), and there will be a prize awarded for the best look. The event sold out last year, so we recommend registering in advance.

Laurel Turkey Trot

Between 8th and Montgomery Sts., Laurel.

Run or walk the annual 5K and one-mile Turkey Trot to benefit Laurel Advocacy & Referral Services, an organization supporting people facing homelessness. The race starts at 8 AM in McCullough Field.

Third Annual Turkey Lerky 5K Trot

8120 Jumpers Hole Rd., Pasadena

All proceeds from LA Fitness’ 5K run go to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. The trot’s start times are 9 AM for runners and 9:05 for walkers. A t-shirt is included in the $30 registration fee.

Turkey Chase

9401 Old Georgetown Rd., Bethesda

YMCA Bethesda-Chevy Chase and Bethesda Chevy Chase Rotary are hosting the largest race in Montgomery County. Runners can participate in the 10K race at 8:30 AM or the two-mile fun run at 9 AM. Those who can’t attend in person can run, walk, or bike different distances from now until November 27 for a virtual race.

YMCA Turkey Trot and Charity 5K

Multiple locations in Maryland

Six YMCA locations across the state are hosting a charity 5K Thanksgiving morning. Start your day off with with a jog or stroll, and bring your four-legged family members to this Fido-friendly event. Races at each location start at 8:30 AM.

Virginia

Alexandria Turkey Trot

1005 Mt Vernon Ave., Alexandria

Run the flat, five-mile course through Del Ray, starting and finishing at George Washington Middle School. The race starts at 9 AM, and an awards ceremony will take place at 10:30 AM.

Arlington Turkey Trot

3020 N Pershing Dr., Arlington

Lace up your sneakers for this annual trot benefitting 18 local organizations that support the community. The 5K starts at 8 AM, moving through neighborhoods in Arlington.

Ashburn Farm Thanksgiving Day Races

43454 Crossroads Dr., Ashburn

Choose between the 10K run at 8:15 AM, the 5K run at 8:25 AM, and the 2K fun run at 8:35 AM. If you can’t make it to the event, there’s also an opportunity to participate in a virtual race between Thursday, November 24 and Sunday, November 27. Proceeds support Crossroads UMC, which provides financial assistance, goods, and educational services.

CAN the Bird 5K Turkey Trot

5885 Kingstowne Blvd., Alexandria

Runners can jog around Kingstowne Lake at their own pace for this 5K. The race begins at 8 AM, and participants can expect pie at the finish line for a post-run treat.

Fairfax Turkey Trot

9330 Pentland Pl., Fairfax

Before tucking into your Turkey Day meal, run or trot the four-mile course at 9 AM. Proceeds go to Britepaths, a group that provides child support to Fairfax County residents.

Prince William Turkey Trot and Mashed Potato Mile

9100 Freedom Center Blvd., Manassas

Every participant gets a medal at this 5K starting at 8:30 AM and the one-mile race kicking off at 9:30 AM. A portion of proceeds benefit Hero’s Bridge, an organization helping veterans, and the Sweet Julia Grace Foundation, a non-profit that helps children dealing with a medical crisis.

Turkey Day 5K

11400 South Lakes Dr., Reston

Starting at South Lakes High School, trot your way through a 5K at 8 AM or a one-mile race at 8:55 AM. If you’re looking for a Turkey Day Instagram, free race photos are available to download after the event on the 5K’s website.