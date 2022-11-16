No Thanksgiving table is complete without a mountain of sweets at the end, and DC restaurants and bakeries have everything you’ll to need to satisfy your guests’ dessert cravings.

Brookland’s Finest

3126 12th St., NE

Chef and co-owner Shannan Troncoso is bringing back her crowd-pleasing chocolate chip pecan pie this year. The pie serves six to eight people and is topped with a spiked bourbon caramel drizzle. Pre-order it online for $35 by November 19 for pick-up on November 23.

1789

1226 36th St., NW

In addition to its dine-in pre-fixe menu, 1789 also has pies to-go. Find a spiced pumpkin cheesecake with caramelized pecan and chantilly cream, a pecan pie, or a cranberry sweet potato pie with caramelized walnuts and apple cider chantilly cream. Place your order by November 20 for pick-up on November 23.

Call Your Mother

Multiple locations

Liven up your Thanksgiving dessert with CYM’s chocolate alfajor pie with dark chocolate ganache and dulce de leche, candied walnut pumpkin pie, or apple-cranberry cobbler. All three are available for pre-ordering for $35 until November 20, with pick-up on November 23.

Bayou Bakery

1515 N. Courthouse Road, Arlington

Try something new with chef David Gaus’ bacon and cayenne pecan pie or Virginia peanut pie, or play it safe with the traditional pumpkin, classic pecan, lemon chess, or roasted sweet potato. Prices range from $22 to $26. Pies must be ordered by November 19 for pick-up by November 23.

District Donuts

749 8th St., SE; 5 Market Square, SW; 1309 5th St., NE; 4238 Wilson Blvd., Arlington

Go bold with doughnuts for dessert this Thanksgiving with District Donuts’ fall menu. Choose from flavors like maple butter pecan, pumpkin glazed, and apple cider. The fall flavors stick around all November long; order online for Thanksgiving day.

Bread Furst

4434 Connecticut Ave., NW

Stick with the classics: apple, pumpkin, and bourbon pecan pie for $32.50 each. Act quick – once they run out, they’re out. Call 20-765-1200 to order.

Neighborhood Provisions

2000 Mt Vernon Ave., Alexandria

If you don’t want to tempt yourself with a whole pie, you can have to option of just half of a pumpkin, dutch apple, or pecan pie. Of course, we can’t blame you if you opt for the entire thing. The full pie is $36 and half is $18. Order online for pick-up or delivery on November 22 and 23.

Pie Shop

1339 H St., NE

For those who can’t decide which flavor they want this year, Pie Shop has you covered. They have a Berger cookie pie, traditional apple, apple crumble, sweet potato, chocolate pecan, chocolate peanut butter chess, blueberry pancake, pumpkin, and a winterberry crumble. Their pre-orders are all sold out, but they have pies available for walk-ins every day on a first-come first-served basis. All pies are $36.

The Cakeroom

2006 18th St., NW

Try their Banoffee pie, a traditional English dessert made from bananas, whipped cream, and graham cracker crust, or another from their wide selection. They have key lime, peanut butter chocolate, sour cream walnut apple, and three berry pie in addition to their fall-flavored cupcakes. All pies are $28 and cupcakes are $38 to $44 for a dozen. Order 48 hours before pick-up.

Firehook Bakery

1909 Q. St., NW; 430 South Washington St., Alexandria; 14701 Flint Lee Rd., Chantilly

Decorate your table with festively shaped and iced cookies or pumpkin bars. Firehook also has the classics like apple, pecan, and pumpkin pie if you can’t live without. Pies are $22-$24 and cookies and bars are $10-$14. Order 48 hours before pick-up.

RavenHook Bakehouse

1309 5th St., NE

Try their Texas pecan pie ($35) or their mile-high apple pie. ($32). Order by November 20 for pick-up by November 23.

