Ask a Designer: How Can I Display My Books Without a Bookshelf?

I, like many many people, have a ton of books—besides a bookshelf are there other aesthetically pleasing ways to display or store them? — jade womack (@whatpreferences) September 19, 2022

We asked local designer Kate Hougen of Mira Jean Designs for her advice:

“Books are a great way to style a space. Below, a few of my favorite decorating tricks:

“Turn them on their sides: Books don’t have to always be upright on bookshelves. Instead, let them serve as a stand for other decorative objects.

“Stack them by size: Go from largest on the bottom to the smallest on top to add visual interest to a mantle or tabletop.

“Create a bookshelf: You don’t have to have a bookcase to display your books. A couple of decorative bookends can create a pop-up bookshelf display anywhere you’d like, even on a bedroom dresser.

“One of my favorite bookshelves for displaying books is from Design Within Reach. It’s dynamic, too: You can rotate each shelf, and it comes in multiple colors. (My favorite is pineapple.)

“Last but not least, I also love these Tee Books shelves if you are looking for a way to create book storage without taking up much space. (One note: The shelves are not very deep—just shy of six inches—so think small paperbacks, hardbacks, and kids’ books.)”

