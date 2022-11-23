Fondue Pop-Up Little Stable Is Coming to Enchant DC in Nationals Park

Fans of melty cheese and holiday lights will have a destination for both when Swiss restaurant Stable opens pop-up Little Stable at Enchant DC in Nationals Park on November 25. In addition to Switzerland’s culinary export, the immersive winter wonderland will feature an ice skating rink, 100-foot-tall Christmas tree, and holiday market.

Little Stable will take over the Budweiser Brew House space. Diners can sit on the first-row balcony, taking in the festive views while heating up pots of bubbling cheese. The fondue experience will cost $30 per person (there’s a two person minimum) and will be served with bread for dipping. Additional sides like apple slices, pickles, and potatoes are available for an additional fee. For dessert, the pop-up will serve apple strudel topped with vanilla ice cream and whipped cream.

An Enchant DC organizer approached Stable owners David Fritsche and Silvan Kraemer about the collaboration. The Swiss natives take their fondue game seriously: One of the cheeses is sourced from an artisanal producer named Jumi in Switzerland who only accepts milk from five dairy farms.

Fritsche and Kraemer launched Little Stable in 2020, opening a few doors down from their H Street restaurant on the patio of Gallery O on H. The pop-up helped keep Stable staff afloat during the pandemic.

Little Stable will be open during the same dates and times as Enchant DC, which runs until January 1. Tickets for the immersive holiday display are required to dine at the pop-up.

Little Stable. 1500 S. Capitol St., SE.