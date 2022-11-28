B&O Railroad Museum
Baltimore | November 25–December 19
The Christmas Eve tale comes to life on the museum’s decorated railcar, where conductors punch golden tickets and destinations include the North Pole. borail.org.
Western Maryland Scenic Railroad
Cumberland and Frostburg | November 25–December 24
Go for the steam-powered option on this train departing from Cumberland and Frostburg. Passengers get a cookie and hot chocolate. wmsr.com.
Walkersville Southern Railroad
Walkersville, Md. | November 26–December 18
This railroad welcomes a VIP guest during the holidays: Santa, because even reindeer need a break. Snap a photo with the bearded rider while cruising the Maryland tracks. wsrr.org.
This article appears in the November 2022 issue of Washingtonian.