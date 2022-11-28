Baltimore | November 25–December 19

The Christmas Eve tale comes to life on the museum’s decorated railcar, where conductors punch golden tickets and destinations include the North Pole. borail.org.

Cumberland and Frostburg | November 25–December 24

Go for the steam-powered option on this train departing from Cumberland and Frostburg. Passengers get a cookie and hot chocolate. wmsr.com.

Walkersville, Md. | November 26–December 18

This railroad welcomes a VIP guest during the holidays: Santa, because even reindeer need a break. Snap a photo with the bearded rider while cruising the Maryland tracks. wsrr.org.

This article appears in the November 2022 issue of Washingtonian.

