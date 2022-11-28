Things to Do

3 Holiday Train Rides That Will Bring the Polar Express to Life

Indulge in the fantasy of a magical train ride, based on the Chris Van Allsburg book

Illustration by Connie Zheng.

B&O Railroad Museum

Baltimore | November 25–December 19

The Christmas Eve tale comes to life on the museum’s decorated railcar, where conductors punch golden tickets and destinations include the North Pole. borail.org.

 

Western Maryland Scenic Railroad

Cumberland and Frostburg | November 25–December 24

Go for the steam-powered option on this train departing from Cumberland and Frostburg. Passengers get a cookie and hot chocolate. wmsr.com.

 

Walkersville Southern Railroad

Walkersville, Md. | November 26–December 18

This railroad welcomes a VIP guest during the holidays: Santa, because even reindeer need a break. Snap a photo with the bearded rider while cruising the Maryland tracks. wsrr.org.

This article appears in the November 2022 issue of Washingtonian.

Daniella Byck
Daniella Byck
Lifestyle Editor

Daniella Byck joined Washingtonian in 2022. She was previously with Outside Magazine and lives in NoMa.

