Best Holiday Cocktails

Put down the eggnog: DC restaurants are serving holiday drinks from around the world. Here are three options.

Coquito From: Puerto Rico

Where to find it: La Famosa (1300 Fourth St., SE) The cocktail’s name translates to “little coconut.” At this Navy Yard spot, it’s made with local distillery Cotton & Reed’s rum, which features notes of vanilla and coconut.

Ponche a Crème From: Trinidad

Where to find it: St. James (2017 14th St., NW) The festive libation is popular around the Caribbean. The 14th Street restaurant serves the milky beverage with an abundance of citrus peels.

Glühwein From: Switzerland

Where to find it: Stable (1324 H St., NE) ’Tis the season for hot spiced wine, a staple at this Swiss restaurant. Pair the mulled drink with melty fondue for a cozy dinner.

Top Holiday Pop-up Bars

Bars are decking their halls with drink specials and spirited decor.

Sippin’ Santas at Archipelago

1201 U St., NW.

Take a holiday trip to the tropics November 25 through December 31 when the tiki bar converts to a Christmas pop-up. Sip the pineapple Kris Kringle Colada among the island ephemera—think summery drinks and Santa in sunglasses.

Miracle at Death Punch Bar

2321 18th St., NW.

The cocktail lounge transforms into a merry destination with twinkling lights, Yuletide motifs, and themed seating areas. Visit the holiday bar starting November 25 for spiked eggnog, mulled wine, and a gingerbread-­flavored old fashioned in festive glassware.

Chai-vy and Cohen-y at Ivy & Coney

1537 Seventh St., NW.

Head to the Shaw watering hole’s annual Hanukkah bar for a hanukkiah-lighting each evening starting December 18. Snack on fried-potato latkes, then take part in a unique holiday tradition: the “shot-norah,” a giant menorah affixed to shot glasses for seasonal imbibing. The bar will remain open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Bejeweled Christmas Bar at Maxwell Park

1346 Fourth St., SE.

Swifties get a holiday bar in Navy Yard beginning on November 23, decked out by former Miracle on Seventh Street designer Adriana Salame. The glittering decor is inspired by Taylor Swift’s “Bejeweled” music video, and drinks pay homage to her discography. There are peppermint shooters, spiked whipped cream, and an espresso martini.

Once Upon a Tiki Christmas at Tiki TNT

1130 Maine Ave., SW.

Santa gets a beach vacation at Todd Thrasher’s tiki joint from November 21 to January 2. Holiday specials include hot pineapple cider and s’mores kits to roast over a tiny grill. Despite the tropical theme, the bar’s snow machine means flurries are in the forecast.

Jingle Bell Rock at B Live

2854 Wilson Blvd., Arlington.

Starting on November 29, the Clarendon music venue and restaurant is getting into the holiday spirit with oversized candy canes and a mistletoe-laden photo booth. Stop by the bar on Tuesdays for karaoke caroling and on Thursdays for Christmas films.

Illustrations by Connie Zheng.

This article appears in the November 2022 issue of Washingtonian.



