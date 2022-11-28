A Christmas Carol
November 18–December 31 | Ford’s Theatre
See the ghosts of Christmas past, present, and future in Ford’s 43rd annual production of the Dickens classic. A sensory-friendly performance on December 11 dims the lights and the loud noises. $26 and up.
Gay Men’s Chorus Holiday Show
December 3, 9, and 11 | Lincoln Theatre
The chorus’s holiday show this year features tap-dancing reindeer, kick lines, and a costume reminiscent of a Christmas tree. Expect tunes like “Underneath the Tree” and “Sleigh Ride.” $25 and up.
Step Afrika!’s Magical Musical Holiday Step Show
December 9–18 | Arena Stage
Step into the holidays with a dance extravaganza celebrating the African tradition of stepping. In this percussive performance, dancers don penguin and polar-bear suits to jump, flip, and kick. $56 and up.
National Symphony Orchestra, Handel’s Messiah
December 15–18 | Kennedy Center
Conductor Fabio Biondi leads the NSO in a rendition of Handel’s seasonal oratorio. Vocals are performed by four soloists and the Choral Arts Society of Washington. $39 and up.
A Candlelight Christmas
December 16–23 | Kennedy Center and Strathmore
The Washington Chorus takes on merry carols in this 75-minute concert with a candlelight processional. Vocals are accompanied by an orchestra for a not-so-silent night. $19 and up.
Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s The Ghosts of Christmas Eve
December 26 | Capital One Arena
Sure, pyrotechnics and laser beams are not your average holiday light show. But the riotous scene feels festive when paired with this symphonic rock band’s big Yuletide sound. $50 and up.
Catch the Nutcracker—with a Twist
The nostalgic holiday classic gets a refresh in these productions
The Washington Ballet’s The Nutcracker
November 12–13 and November 25–December 30 | THEARC and Warner Theatre
Time-travel to 1882 Georgetown for this DC-set annual tradition. George Washington and King George (cast as the Rat King, naturally) join Clara and the Prince in the period piece set to Tchaikovsky’s score. $49 and up.
The Puppet Company’s The Nutcracker
November 25–January 1 | Glen Echo Park
Life-size characters in elaborate masks perform alongside marionettes and hand puppets in this rendition, with music from the Arlington Symphony Orchestra. Special effects bring the stage to life with simulated fog and snow. $15.
The Hip-Hop Nutcracker
December 19–22 | Strathmore
Breakdancing snowflakes and electric violins take the storied classic in an unexpected direction. Hip-hop legend Kurtis Blow opens the show in this version set in New York City with a backdrop of digital art. $34 and up.
This article appears in the November 2022 issue of Washingtonian.