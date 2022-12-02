Where to Cut Your Own Christmas Tree Around DC

In the market for a Christmas tree? Here’s where to cut down a fir, spruce, or pine in the DC area.

Maryland

Butler’s Orchard

22222 Davis Mill Rd., Germantown

Butler’s Orchard offers both cut-your-own and pre-cut Douglas and Canaan firs through Sunday, December 18. Reservations are required for cutting your own trees ($84.95 plus tax). The orchard recommends bringing your own saw, but it will also have some on hand. Cut-your-own hours are from 10 AM to 4 PM Wednesday through Sunday. Pre-cut trees are also available, and you can see farm animals and kids can use the playground and slide, from 9 AM to 5 PM Wednesday through Sunday. Santa will make farm visits on December 4, 11, and 18.

Dreamland Christmas Tree Farm

2700 Sumantown Rd., Middletown

This Frederick County farm, open weekends, offers Douglas, Concolor, and Canaan firs, plus blue and Norway spruces. Looking for a ready-t0-take option? There are Balsam, Canaan, and Douglas firs available. Dreamland is open from noon to 7 PM on Fridays and 9 AM to 5 PM on Saturdays and Sundays through Christmas Eve.

Gaver Farm

5501 Detrick Rd., Mount Airy

From November 25 to December 18, Frederick County’s popular Gaver Farm is open daily from 9 AM to 5 PM. Saw your own blue spruce, Douglas or Canaan fir, or white pine tree, or opt for a pre-cut version. There’s also a market and wreath shop, and, on weekends, a Christmas cafe. The farm offers free saws, tree drilling, shaking, and baling (wrapping).

Linden Hill Christmas Tree Farm

4102 Old Crain Highway, Upper Marlboro

This Prince George’s County farm offers white pines, Norway or blue spruces, and Douglas or Concolor firs. The farm is open Friday through Sunday from 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM (or until trees are sold out). If you plan to cut your own tree, they provide saws and baling.

Naughty Pine Nursery

18200 Elmer School Rd., Dickerson

This Montgomery County farm near Sugarloaf Mountain is open every Saturday and Sunday until December 18, from 10 AM to 4 PM. Douglas firs and Norway and blue spruces are available to cut, and there’s a limited quantity of pre-cut blue spruces and Douglas and Korean firs. The nursery provides baling and twine.

Pine Valley Farms

1150 Fannie Dorsey Rd., Sykesville

This Carroll County farm, about 50 miles from DC, grows a variety of firs—Douglas, Fraser, Concolor, Canaan, and Nordmann. It’s open from 11 AM to 5 PM Monday through Thursday and 9 AM to 5 PM Friday through Sunday. They provide saws and cars, as well as free shaking, baling, and drilling.

Virginia

Belmont Christmas Tree Farm

7533 Belmont Rd., Spotsylvania

This Spotsylvania farm offers white pine and Norway spruce trees to cut, as well as pre-cut Fraser and Douglas firs from 9 AM to dark until Christmas. The white pines and Norway spruces are $14 per foot, and the Fraser and Douglas firs are $17 per foot.

Clouse’s Pine Hill Farm

2696 Green Spring Road, Winchester

This Winchester farm offers a wide variety of blue and Norway spruces, white and Scotch pines, and Fraser, Concolor, Douglas, and Canaan firs to cut, as well as a selection of pre-cut Concolor, Norway, and Canaan firs to buy. There are also handmade wreaths, and a “reindeer express” train offers rides around the farm for kids. It’s daily from 9 AM to 5 PM until December 3. A saw, cart, and bailing will be provided, but you should bring a tarp, gloves, and tie-downs.

Loving Christmas Tree Farm

40856 Red Hill Rd., Leesburg

This Leesburg farm offers white and Scotch pines, Norway spruces, and red cedars for cutting, as well as pre-cut Fraser firs. It also sells garlands, fresh wreaths, and pre-lit wreaths. The farm is open from 9 AM to 5 PM on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through December 11 and by appointment Mondays through Thursdays. Loaner saws are available, but bring your own if possible, and don’t forget bungee cords.

Evergreen Acres

12801 Hazelwood Dr., Nokesville

White pine and Norway spruce are available at this farm, which is open December 3 and 4 (8 AM to 5 PM); December 7 through 9 (noon to 5 PM); and December 10 and 11 (8 AM to 5 PM). The farm provides saws, twine, and netting.

Hank’s Christmas Trees

3205 Hartland Ln., Markham

Open every day from 10 AM to 5 PM until sold out. There are several varieties available at this farm, about an hour from DC. They include Fraser, Douglas, and Concolor firs; blue, Serbian, and Norway spruces; and white and Scotch pine. Bonus: free hot chocolate. The farm provides saws and gloves, and a Christmas shop sells ornaments and other decorative items.

Loudoun Nursery

16457 Short Hill Rd., Purcellville

There are blue and Norway spruces, and Canaan, Concolor, Korean, and Arizona Corkbark firs to cut here, priced from $100 to $200. The nursery is open on weekends through December 18, from 9 AM to 4:30 PM. They’ll loan you a saw, or you can select a 4 to 6 foot container-grown tree to can plant and keep outside after Christmas.

Milltown Creek Tree Farms

38757 Householder Rd., Lovettsville

The farm, which offers pine, spruce, and fir trees, is open from noon to 5 PM Monday through Friday and 9 AM to 5 PM Saturday and Sunday. Saws, carts, baling, and twine will be provided.

Snead’s Farm

18294 Tidewater Trail, Fredericksburg

All trees are blue spruce at this Fredericksburg farm, where admission costs $5. Trees go up to 7 feet tall, and are $95 or $120. Visit between 10 AM and 5 PM every weekend until December 18th.

Snickers Gap Christmas Tree Farm

34350 Williams Gap Road, Round Hill

The Loudoun County farm offers Douglas fir and blue spruce trees, as well as homemade wreaths. It’s open noon to 5:30 PM Monday through Friday, and 9 AM to 5:30 PM on weekends. The farm provides saws, rope, and bailing twine, and suggests bringing a tarp to haul your tree from the field.