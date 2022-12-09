Expect Road and Metro Closures and Detoured Bus Routes Around the Convention Center Next Week

Next week there will be a variety of adjustments to Metro and Metrobus schedules and road closures when President Biden welcomes African leaders during the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit.

Though the leadership summit runs from Tuesday, December 13 to Thursday, December 15, several buses will run detoured routes starting on Saturday, December 10. They will resume normal service on Saturday, December 17. The full schedule is outlined below.

Meanwhile, the Mount Vernon Square Metro stop will close on Monday, December 12 at 5 p.m. It will reopen at the beginning of service on Friday, December 16.

Street closures will begin on Sunday, December 11 and will last until Saturday, December 17. While parking restrictions are already in place and will continue until December 17, MPD has a chart of entrances that pedestrians and motorists can use in the restricted zones, depending on the visit’s purpose.

Below, a full list of closures:

Buses that will be operating on detoured routes from Saturday, December 10 to Friday, December 16:

70, 79, 74, 63, 64, D4, G8, S2

The following streets are currently posted as Emergency No Parking until Saturday, December 17:

7th Street from Massachusetts Avenue to O Street, NW

9th Street from H Street to O Street, NW

10th Street from New York Avenue to N Street, NW

11th Street from H Street to L Street, NW

12th Street from K Street to Massachusetts Avenue, NW

12th Street from H Street to I Street, NW

13th Street from H Street to I Street, NW

H Street from 13th Street to 14th Street, NW

K Street from 6th Street to 10th Street, NW

Mount Vernon Place from 7th Street to 9th Street, NW

L Street from 6th Street to 12th Street, NW

M Street from 6th Street to 10th Street, NW

N Street from 6th Street to 10th Street, NW

O Street from 6th Street to 9th Street, NW

New York Avenue from 6th Street to 14th Street, NW

Massachusetts Avenue from 6th Street to 13th Street, NW

The following streets will be closed to traffic from Sunday, December 11 to Saturday, December 17:

Mount Vernon Place from 7th Street to 9th Street, NW

The following streets will be closed to traffic from Monday, December 12 to Saturday, December 17:

7th Street from I Street to O Street, NW

8th Street from N Street to O Street, NW

9th Street from New York Avenue to O Street, NW

K Street from 6th Street to 7th Street, NW

K Street from 9th Street to 10th Street, NW

L Street from 6th Street to 10th Street, NW

M Street from 6th Street to 10th Street, NW

N Street from 6th Street to 10th Street, NW

New York Avenue from 6th Street to 10th Street, NW

Massachusetts Avenue from 9th Street to 10th Street, NW

Take a look at MPD’s interactive map to get a visual.