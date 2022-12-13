Winery and Brewery Day Trips on the Silver Line

In addition to connecting DMV residents with Dulles Airport (53 minutes from Metro Center on a recent trip), the new Silver Line extension opens up a world of possibilities for those looking to escape the city without having to rent a car or spend hundreds of dollars on rideshares. Notably, some of Northern Virginia’s wineries and breweries are now not much more than a train ride and a quick cab away. Here are a few excursions we tried—and recommend—from new Metro stops on the Silver Line extension:

Reston Town Center Stop (43 minutes from Metro Center)

Lake Anne Brew House

1609 Washington Plaza N, Reston

This 2022 Virginia Craft Beer Cup-winning brewery set on Lake Anne Plaza is just a short 10-minute rideshare from the Reston Town Center stop. Pop in for great brews, and seating on the plaza’s dock overlooking the water. Lake Anne Plaza is also home to other shops and restaurants, an art gallery, the Reston Museum, and a coffee house and wine bar. Make sure to check out the statue of Robert E. Simon Jr., known as the face of Reston, during your visit.

Reston Town Center

11900 Market St., Reston

While you’re in the area, you might stop by this sprawling shopping center, which is just a short walk (or ride via Capital Bikeshare) from the Metro. During the holidays, the town center is festooned with oversized decorations and schedules lots of activities. The pavilion, now newly-renovated, is annually fashioned into one of Northern Virginia’s best outdoor ice-skating rinks. You can also ride in a horse-drawn carriage, and then find a spot to eat at one of the numerous dining options including Mason’s Lobster, bartaco, and Jinya Ramen Bar.

Herndon Stop (46 minutes from Metro Center)

Aslin Beer Company

767 Elden St., Herndon

Just a nine-minute rideshare from the Metro–and right in the heart of Herndon’s business district—is where things all started for the folks at Aslin Beer Co. They’ve transformed their first location into a beautiful, modern taproom and restaurant. The venue has a rooftop bar and, like the location in Alexandria, there’s an adjoining cafe, bakery, and pizzeria. When you’re finished with lunch or dinner at Izzi, you might take the time to explore the nearby shops and bars of downtown Herndon. Check out the brewery and restaurant hours here.

Loudoun Gateway Stop (59 minutes from Metro Center)

Fleetwood Farm Winery

23075 Evergreen Mills Rd., Leesburg

This winery and event space is a quick 15-minute rideshare from the Loudoun Gateway stop and a quick ticket to some pastoral peace, a glass of wine, and lots of fun events including yoga, live music, and trivia nights. Enjoy wine by the fire, and some peace and quiet in the tasting room or on their grand terrace (the winery is 21+). Food offerings are extensive; you can order a locally sourced cheese spread, or one of their many flatbreads. The winery is open Thursday through Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

Ashburn Stop: (63 minutes from Metro Center)

Capital Hive Meadery

960 Sycolin Rd., Suite 115, Leesburg

Options for locally produced mead (the alcoholic beverage made from fermented honey) are few and far between in the DC area. Now, you can get to one of the only meaderies in Northern Virginia with a 15-minute rideshare from the Ashburn Metro stop. Visit their beautiful tasting room for carbonated session meads and exciting flavors that are definitely something to write home about (barrel-aged blueberry pancake sauce, pineapple mango with tamarind and vanilla, chocolate and vanilla banana splits). The tasting room is open on Fridays from 4 to 8 p.m., Saturdays from noon to 6, and Sundays from noon to 4.

Stone Tower Winery

19925 Hogback Mountain Rd., Leesburg

This winery may be the farthest from the Metro–roughly a 24-minute ride from the Ashburn stop–but it may also be the trip most worth the effort. You’ll find yourself on a breathtaking estate enjoying one of the most beautiful winery experiences that Northern Virginia has to offer. Take a cellar tour, learn about the winery, and enjoy sandwiches, pizza, and more in their Harvest Barn. The winery is open Thursday through Monday from 11 to 6.