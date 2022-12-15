Things to Do

Looking for an Immersive Experience? Here Are Four Around DC.

Take a walk through the Forbidden Forest or go back in time with King Tut.

1. Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience

Morven Park, Leesburg

For true Potterheads. Meet mythical creatures, cast spells, and drink Butter­beer to your heart’s content. Through January 29.

Price: Ages five to 15, $25–$64; 16 and older, $36–$75

 

2. Dinos Alive: An Immersive Experience

Rhode Island Center, Northeast DC

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Are your kids budding paleontologists? More than 80 life-size replicas of T. rexes, raptors, and more populate this Jurassic-themed exhibit. Through January 22. 

Price: $21–$33

 

3. Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience

National Geographic Museum, Northwest DC

History buffs will enjoy this cinematic celebration of the discovery of Tutankhamun’s tomb in the Valley of the Kings. Through February 6.

Price: Ages five to 12, $12; 13 and older, $16–$20

 

4. Spectacular Factory: The Holiday Multiverse

Artechouse, Southwest DC

Ugly sweater and eggnog ready? Ride a candy-cane carousel and party with nutcrackers. Through January 8. 

Price: Ages four to 15, $17; 16 and older, $25

This article appears in the December 2022 issue of Washingtonian.

