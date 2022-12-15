1. Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience
Morven Park, Leesburg
For true Potterheads. Meet mythical creatures, cast spells, and drink Butterbeer to your heart’s content. Through January 29.
Price: Ages five to 15, $25–$64; 16 and older, $36–$75
2. Dinos Alive: An Immersive Experience
Rhode Island Center, Northeast DC
View this post on Instagram
Are your kids budding paleontologists? More than 80 life-size replicas of T. rexes, raptors, and more populate this Jurassic-themed exhibit. Through January 22.
Price: $21–$33
3. Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience
National Geographic Museum, Northwest DC
History buffs will enjoy this cinematic celebration of the discovery of Tutankhamun’s tomb in the Valley of the Kings. Through February 6.
Price: Ages five to 12, $12; 13 and older, $16–$20
4. Spectacular Factory: The Holiday Multiverse
Artechouse, Southwest DC
Ugly sweater and eggnog ready? Ride a candy-cane carousel and party with nutcrackers. Through January 8.
Price: Ages four to 15, $17; 16 and older, $25
This article appears in the December 2022 issue of Washingtonian.