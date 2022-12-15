Morven Park, Leesburg

For true Potterheads. Meet mythical creatures, cast spells, and drink Butter­beer to your heart’s content. Through January 29.

Price: Ages five to 15, $25–$64; 16 and older, $36–$75

Rhode Island Center, Northeast DC

Are your kids budding paleontologists? More than 80 life-size replicas of T. rexes, raptors, and more populate this Jurassic-themed exhibit. Through January 22.

Price: $21–$33

National Geographic Museum, Northwest DC

History buffs will enjoy this cinematic celebration of the discovery of Tutankhamun’s tomb in the Valley of the Kings. Through February 6.

Price: Ages five to 12, $12; 13 and older, $16–$20

Artechouse, Southwest DC

Ugly sweater and eggnog ready? Ride a candy-cane carousel and party with nutcrackers. Through January 8.

Price: Ages four to 15, $17; 16 and older, $25

This article appears in the December 2022 issue of Washingtonian.

