6 Fun Places to Watch the World Cup Final on Sunday

The 2022 World Cup final on Sunday could be epic: Either France will become the first team to win back-to-back cups since Brazil in 1962, or Lionel Messi will cement his legacy with his first-ever World Cup trophy for Argentina. Here are our picks for where to watch the final, which begins at 10 AM.

Atlas Brew Works

2052 West Virginia Ave., NE #102

Join the brewery and taproom in Ivy City at 9 AM for their “keep soccer local” watch party. For $20, you get unlimited Zeke’s coffee, two breakfast tacos from La Tejana, and your first Atlas beer. Additional Atlas beers will be $5. Proceeds from the event go to DC SCORES, a nonprofit that works to build both soccer and writing skills. Get tickets here.

Audi Field

100 Potomac Ave., SW

Watch the World Cup final at the home of DC United and the Washington Spirit. Twenty MLS teams have been hosting watch parties this World Cup, as more Americans get into the world’s game every year. Opening at 8:30 AM, the stadium’s EagleBank Club will have bottomless mimosas and a full brunch menu available for purchase, but the watch party will be free. Attendees must register here.

El Patio

5240 Randolph Rd., Rockville

A popular gathering spot for Argentina fans. Doors open at 7 AM, three hours before kickoff, and El Patio will be open for dining and drinking—either in sadness or in celebration—until 2 PM. You can’t go wrong with an Argentine classic chivito sandwich while you’re there.

El Tamarindo

1785 Florida Ave., NW

Give back while you watch: This neighborhood spot in Adams Morgan is partnering with League of United Latin American Citizens and Amerigroup DC to host a watch party and toy drive from 9 AM to noon. Sign up here: Space is limited. Be sure to check out their huevos rancheros or chorizo skillet while you’re there.

Fight Club

633 Pennsylvania Ave., SE

The craft-sandwich eatery is celebrating by offering sandwiches inspired by the remaining countries. You can enjoy their take on a Croque Madame with a fried egg and gruyere. Or try their choripan with chorizo and chimichurri. Reservations are not required but can be made here. Fight Club is opening at 9:45 AM.

Penn Social

801 E St., NW

The Penn Quarter bar has been the gathering spot for France all World Cup. With two levels of TVs and an 18-foot projector, it offers good views of the final. Cheer on Les Bleus with $6 Kronenbourg 1664 beer and $16 Narragansett pitchers. Penn Social opens at 9 AM