

About Winter Things to Do Lace up skates, dine in an igloo, go stargazing, drink a hot cocktail. Here are lots of places and ways to delight in the season, whether you’re chilling outside or getting cozy indoors. More from Winter Things to Do



Boozy Hot Chocolate

Where to find it: Irregardless (502 H St., NE) uses oat milk in its cocoa. The drink comes with allspice cream at El Techo (606 Florida Ave., NW). At Kafe Leopold (3315 Cady’s Alley, NW), the spirit of choice is rum.

Mulled Wine

Where to find it: The wine bar Maxwell Park in Navy Yard (1346 Fourth St., SE) warms red wine with spices. Order mulled wine next to a defunct railcar at Metrobar (640 Rhode Island Ave., NE). Opt for a sugarplum iteration at the winter chalet at Hook Hall (3400 Georgia Ave., NW).

Hot Buttered Rum

Where to find it: Destino (1280 Fourth St., NE), in La Cosecha marketplace, pairs hot rum with passionfruit. At the Lot beer garden (3217 Tenth St., Arlington), the spiced-rum-and-brown-sugar beverage doubles as a hand warmer. The indoor/outdoor spot Calico (50 Blagden Aly., NW) mixes pumpkin spice into the cocktail.

Coffee With a Kick

Where to find it: Sip with chocolate bitters at Fight Club (633 Pennsylvania Ave., SE). Stable (1324 H St., NE) adds schnapps to a Swiss version. Clarendon Ballroom (3185 Wilson Blvd., Arlington) makes boozy PSLs.

Hot Toddy

Where to find it: The toddy at Pennyroyal Station (3310 Rhode Island Ave., Mount Rainier) features Japanese whiskey. Stir in warming chai at Duke’s Grocery (Dupont Circle, Foggy Bottom) and Duke’s Counter (Woodley Park). Hi-Lawn (1309 Fifth St., NE) adds Earl Grey tea and lavender.

This article appears in the December 2022 issue of Washingtonian.

Join the conversation!