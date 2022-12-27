News & Politics

Year in Photos: 2022 Through the Lens of Our Photographer

January 3: A scene from the “Battle of Snomicron” at the Smithsonian Castle.

The year kicked off with snowfall and an Omicron surge—a reminder that the pandemic wasn’t (and still isn’t) over yet. It was also the year we said hello to Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court, and the year we said goodbye to RFK Stadium. As always, the city was a destination for protests, such as the People’s Convoy and the pro-choice and pro-life demonstrations outside the Supreme Court.

Washingtonian photographer Evy Mages was there through it all, capturing 2022 on her camera. Take a look at her photos from this year:

January 23: Anti-vaccine march Defeat the Mandates: An American Homecoming.
February 27: A rally in support of Ukraine outside the White House.
March 4: Sculptures celebrating women in STEM around the Smithsonian Castle and Arts and Industries Building.
March 7: A “President Zelensky Way” sign outside the Russian Embassy.
March 22: Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson on the second day of her confirmation hearing.
March 22: The Tidal Basin during cherry blossom season.
April 8: Celebrating the historic confirmation of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.
April 28: The C&O Canal boat returns to Georgetown.
May 20: The Trucker Convoy parked outside Hagerstown, Maryland.
May 5: Fences around the Supreme Court after Roe v. Wade is overturned.
May 30: Red, white, and blue at a Memorial Day parade.
June 8: Flowers below the Washington Monument memorialize the lives lost to gun violence.
June 11: The March for Our Lives rally on the National Mall.
June 24: Pro-choice and pro-life protestors outside the Supreme Court.
July 10: The Women's March for abortion rights.
September 8: Bringing flowers to Queen Elizabeth's memorial at the British Embassy.
September 25: The 50th annual Fiesta DC Parade of Nations.
October 19: The Air Force Drill Team performs on the National Mall.
November 21: Pardoned turkeys Chocolate and Chip pose at the Willard InterContinental.
December 9: The last of the orange seats at RFK Stadium.
