Year in Photos: 2022 Through the Lens of Our Photographer

The year kicked off with snowfall and an Omicron surge—a reminder that the pandemic wasn’t (and still isn’t) over yet. It was also the year we said hello to Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court, and the year we said goodbye to RFK Stadium. As always, the city was a destination for protests, such as the People’s Convoy and the pro-choice and pro-life demonstrations outside the Supreme Court.

Washingtonian photographer Evy Mages was there through it all, capturing 2022 on her camera. Take a look at her photos from this year:

