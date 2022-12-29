Top 10 DC-Area Food News Stories of 2022 (Ranked!)

10. Wegmans Opens Its First DC Store

And the people of Virginia and Maryland were like, “Welcome to our Wegmagical lives.”

9. Georgetown Cupcake Is Shut Down by DC’s Health Department

The M Street tourist magnet briefly closed for an expired business license. Earlier in the summer, it had been cited for 13 violations including mold and sprinkles of rodent droppings.

8. Washington Post Ditches Star Ratings

Critic-for-life Tom Sietsema banished starred reviews in an effort to get people to read words (good luck!).

7. Area Restaurants Shut Out at James Beard Awards

Apparently, a major push for inclusion didn’t include local chefs and restaurants.

6. Honest Tea Is Discontinued

Big Coke killed the Bethesda-based brand after a 24-year run.

5. Major Restaurants Closed

RIP, beloved Filipino pioneer Bad Saint in Columbia Heights, Petworth’s Magpie and the Tiger, and AdMo bistro Mintwood Place, among others.

4. Chesapeake Blue Crab Numbers Hit Record Lows

As did our mood when restaurants started taking local crab off menus.

Related 5 DC Restaurants Where Dress Codes Are Back

3. Top Chef Booted Out of Fancy Sushi Spot for Birkenstocks

Former St. Anselm chef Marjorie Meek-Bradley reignited the dress-code debate when she was asked to leave sceney Japanese restaurant Shōtō for her not-fancy-enough footwear.

2. José Andrés to the Rescue

His food-relief nonprofit, World Central Kitchen, hit the ground near Ukraine as soon as Russian bombs dropped and has provided millions of meals to refugees since.

1. The Big Board vs. The Man

The veteran-owned H Street bar defied DC Covid mandates, was temporarily closed by the city, reopened without a liquor license, fed right-wing politicians burgers on Fox News, raised nearly $40,000 via GoFundMe, and is now suing the DC government. The story is like the pandemic: It should be over but keeps going.

This article appears in the December 2022 issue of Washingtonian

Join the conversation!