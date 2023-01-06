MLK Day Events Around DC

Martin Luther King Jr.’s observed birthday has a special resonance in DC, the site of his “I Have a Dream” speech and a jurisdiction that has hosted a parade in his honor since 1979. This year you can celebrate King’s legacy with a variety of events and service projects.

MLK Holiday DC Fifth Annual Prayer Breakfast

1901 Mississippi Ave., SE, Suite #101

MLK Holiday DC’s Prayer Breakfast will be held at THEARC Black Box with clergy and faith leaders from throughout the DC area. This year’s theme is “Recapture the Dream – Lift Every Voice ’til Victory is Won.” Details: Saturday, January 14, 10 AM to 12 PM Purchase in-person tickets at $25 per person or free virtual tickets here.

MLK Holiday DC Peace Walk & Parade

MLK Jr Ave. & Howard Rd., SE

The 42nd Annual Parade will begin at 9:30 AM from R.I.S.E. Demonstration Center. The Peace Walk, coordinated by the Coalition for Peace, will begin at 10 AM in Shepherd Park and follow 2 miles along MLK Avenue. Details: Monday, January 16, 9:30 AM. Register here for free tickets.

MLK Jr. Birthday Tribute Reading

901 G St., NW

The Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library will host a reading that combines poetry with historical speeches, titled “Not Just Another Day Off.” The DC Public Library and Folger Shakespeare Library tribute will include works from James Baldwin, Malcolm X, MLK Jr., Frederick Douglass, and Gandhi. Details: Monday, January 16, 11 AM to 1 PM. Register here for free.

National Museum of African American History and Culture Community Event

1400 Constitution Ave., NW

The People’s Holiday event will include hands-on activities, tours, music, and food on three floors of the Smithsonian Museum. Rex Carnegie and the House Band will perform music inspired by King, and a culinary station will feature some of his favorite foods. There will also be a service project to benefit unhoused and foster children. Details: Monday, January 16, 11 AM to 3 PM. Register here for free tickets.

Carter Barron Amphitheater Cleanup

4850 Colorado Ave., NW

Rock Creek Conversancy and the National Park Service host a service event at Carter Barron Amphitheater. The project will include removing debris, paint, and leaf litter, and weeding, sweeping, and trimming invasive plants. Details: Monday, January 16, 12 PM to 2 PM. Register here.

Mount Vernon Trail Invasive Plant Removal

1198 N Fairfax St., Alexandria

The Friends of the Mount Vernon Trail invites participants to help remove invasive kudzu vines that kill nearby trees. Details: Monday, January 16, 10 AM to 12 PM. Register here.

Oasis Restoration at Fort Slocum

5800 Kansas Ave., NW

This MLK Day volunteer event at Fort Slocum Park will include removal of invasive plant species to help protect the forest. Details: Monday, January 16, 1 PM to 3 PM. Register here.

Oasis Restoration at Reservation 630 East

2801 Quebec St., NW

Hosted by Rock Creek Conservancy, the National Park Service, and Rock Creek Weed Warrior leader Rena Subotnik, restoration at Reservation 630 East will remove invasive plants. Details: Monday, January 16, 10 AM to 12 PM. Register here.