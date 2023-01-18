6 Hot New Bars and Restaurants to Try Around DC

The new year has brought a variety of exciting bar and restaurant openings to DC, from a casual spot for West African street food to a bumpin’ French-Canadian disco-bistro.

Colada Shop Dupont Circle

1900 N St., NW

The DC-born Cuban cafe opens its fifth area location in Dupont Circle on Wednesday, January 18. Expect a familiar lineup of Cuban sandwiches, calderos (sofrito-based egg skillets), homemade pastries and empanadas, coffee drinks, and tasty tropical drinks (pina coladas, mojitos). New to the 35-seat location—which will have an almost equally large patio come spring—are family-style platters such as slow-roasted pork ribs glazed in guava-barbecue sauce and served with slaw and yucca fries

Spicy Water African Grill

2019 11th St., NW

The popular West African street cart now has a permanent home near the U Street Corridor, in the former Charcoal Town space. Chef/owner Duraine Kouassi often set up outside Eastern Market grilling poulet braisé, marinated and barbecued chicken (his mother’s recipe). Now, the Côte d’Ivoire native recreates grilled meats and whole barbecued fish smothered in citrusy, fresh-chopped salsa at the all-day takeout—plus kebab sandwiches, salad bowls, and sides like attieke (cassava couscous). Round out a platter with “spicy water,” a zesty ginger drink.

Crooked Run and Pizza Serata

550 Morse St., SE

The Union Market District gets its first brewery on Wednesday, January 18 thanks to Leesburg-based Crooked Run Fermenation—a nano-brewery that’s grown in the last decade to produce 100-plus brews, natural wines and ciders, and real-fruit hard seltzers. All of the above and more will be available at the DC location, which will feature an exclusive Italian-style pilsner produced on site. It’s designed to pair well with in-house restaurant Pizza Serata, which specializes in personal pan pies and stuffed Italian sandwiches from Bammy’s chef Chris Morgan.

Casa Kantuta

2309 18th St., NW

This one-of-a-kind Bolivian cocktail concept—which started as a pop-up in Adams Morgan—is back for at least a year in its original spot below sPACEYcLOUD. Co-founders and siblings Carla and Juan Sanchez, along with bartender Luis B. Aliaga, sling cocktails made with singani, the Bolivian grape brandy, alongside snacks like salteñas. The “abuela’s living room” vibe is set with family photos, Bolivian art pieces, and a fun soundtrack that ranges from Reggaeton to Cumbia Villera. The bar just launched happy hour from 5 to 8 PM on weekdays (and all day Wednesday) with wallet-friendly specials like $9 cocktails and $3 beers.

Manifest Bread

6208 Rhode Island Ave., Riverdale Park

Restaurant industry veterans Rick and Tyes Cook started bestowing breads and baked goods on friends from their home—and now have an organic bakery in Riverdale Park to call their own. The full-service shop offers beautiful sourdough loaves and naturally leavened bialys, treats like chocolate babka, and muffuletta sandwiches. In your glass: local coffee and a small selection of wine and beer—available for dine-in at a handful of tables or for takeout.

Le Mont Royal

1815 Adams Mill Rd., NW

The disco balls are twinkling at this new dance spot/bistro in Adams Morgan, which takes over the two-story haunt previously occupied by Southern Hospitality. There’s a lot going on—the owners describe it as “Canadian maximalism”—at all hours: oyster happy hour, decadent poutines, DJs spinning vinyl, espresso martinis on draft, natty wines, and a billiards room for late-night gaming.

