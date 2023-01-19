8 Fun Food Events Around DC

The Washington DC Pancakes and Booze Art Show will visit Hook Hall (3400 Georgia Ave., NW) on Thursday, January 19. Starting at 7 PM, guests can sample free, all-you-can-eat pancakes while exploring the work of over 100 local artists. The 21+ event will also feature drinks, live music from local DJs, and live body painting. General admission is $20.

To commemorate DC Central Kitchen’s 34th anniversary, several DC restaurants will be raising funds for the non-profit. Support the cause at Capitol Hill burger joint Good Stuff Eatery (303 Pennsylvania Ave., SE), which will donate proceeds from its Big Burger Meltdown from Friday, January 20 to Monday, January 23. Georgian restaurants Supra (1205 11th St., NW) and Tabla (3227 Georgia Ave NW) will donate 50 percent of proceeds on their Spicy Zelensky cocktails from Friday, January 20 to Sunday, January 22. Hank’s Oyster Bar (1624 Q St NW) and The Salt Line (79 Potomac Ave SE) will donate proceeds from certain items on Friday, January 20. And both of the DCCK Cafés (1901 Mississippi Ave, SE; 901 G St, NW) will give out free cupcakes with purchases from noon. to 3 PM on Friday, January 20.

Ring in the Lunar New Year with a special menu at Penn Quarter Peruvian spot China Chilcano (418 Seventh St., NW). Among the offerings: wonton soup, spring rolls, rice balls, and two specialty cocktails. The week-long menu will be available from Sunday, January 22 to Sunday, January 29. And check out more Lunar New Year events.

Columbia Heights Malaysian restaurant Makan (3400 11th St NW) is also celebrating the Year of the Rabbit, with special menu items Saturday, January 21 and Sunday, January 22. Look for a cured-salmon salad with peanuts and plum sauce; steamed chicken in ginger-scallion sauce; Chinese pork jerky; and more.

Derek Brown’s Mindful Drinking Fest kicks off at Selina Union Market (411 New York Ave., NE) on Saturday, January 21. The day-long festival will feature non-alcoholic beverage tastings, wellness and zero-proof-cocktail-making classes, and a fierce cocktail competition that the audience gets to vote on. Finish the evening off at an afterparty with DJs, a dance floor, and of course, mocktails. Find ticket prices and details here.

On Saturday, January 21, Celebrate the nouvelle année at the Embassy of France (4101 Reservoir Rd., NW) with two French traditions: La Galette des Rois (king cake, here prepared by Fresh Baguette) and Les Voeux, a champagne toast. Check out French jazz performances, a buffet and hors d’oeuvres, an open bar with French wine, prizes, raffles, and more. Tickets start at $99, and are available here.

Jônt (1904 14th Street NW), the 14th Street corridor tasting room above Bresca, will partner with Rémy Martin Cognac Fine Champagne to host a cocktail collaboration between Chris Hannah–bar director at Jewel of the South in New Orleans–and Will Patton, bar director at Jont, Bresca, and Press Club, a cocktail concept coming to DC. The four course cocktail tasting accompanied by hors d’oeuvres happens Monday, January 23. Tickets are available here for $185.

Ivy City tasting-menu destination Gravitas (1401 Okie St NE) is hosting a five-course Burgundy Wine Dinner on Wednesday, January 25. The feast will highlight wines from across the Burgundy region, emphasizing family-owned vineyards. Tickets can be reserved here for $280.