15 Ways to Celebrate the Lunar New Year in DC 

Saturday, February 10 marks the beginning of the lunar calendar, and several events celebrate the Year of the Dragon with food, music and dance performances, and kid-friendly crafts.

When: Every evening through Sunday, February 18th

Where: 8025 Galleria Dr., Tysons

This collection of over 1,000 handcrafted lanterns is leaving town this month after a three-year run. Wander through the light displays, which are inspired by different Chinese festivals. You can buy tickets here. Prices vary, but adult passes are $25.99.

When: Now until early March

Where: 301 Water St., SE; 4238 Wilson Blvd., Arlington

Four seasonal Lunar New Year flavors—including mango/sticky rice and red-bean-almond cookie—are on offer at these Navy Yard and Ballston scoop shops. You can also order a pint on their website.

When: Saturday, February 3, from 11 AM to 4 PM

Where: I St. between Fifth and Sixth sts., NW

Learn a bit of Tai Chi, view the work of calligraphy artist Bertrand S. Mao, and enjoy a game of mahjong at this festival hosted by the Downtown DC BID Association. There will also be a walk-up market with food and flowers, a lantern-making class for children, and a dragon dance performance. Head over to nearby New York Avenue Park (900 11th St., NW) to see a colorful display of lanterns and sidewalk chalk art. RSVP for free here.

When: Saturday, February 3 from 11 AM to 4 PM

Where: 1050 Independence Ave., SW

The day-long celebration at this Smithsonian gallery includes curator and docent tours, themed crafting tables, and sweet and savory snacks for sale. Free, timed tickets are required for the museum’s Vietnamese Opening Ceremony and Sichuan Opera performance, and will be available the same day. Advance registration is recommended for all festivities.

When: Saturday, February 3, from 1 to 3 PM

Where: 1961 Chain Bridge Rd., Tysons

You can catch a magic show, a fashion show, and multiple dance performances from local groups at this mall celebration, presented by the Asian American Chamber of Commerce. No ticket or registration is required. The Chamber is also hosting a similar event at the Fashion Centre in Pentagon City on Saturday, February 10.

When: Sunday, February 4 from noon to 4 PM (performance starts at 4)

Where: 1234 Ingleside Ave, McLean

Visit Alden Theatre for a family-focused Year of the Dragon festival, with musical performances and dance workshops. The touring dance company Nai-Ni Chen, which fuses contemporary and traditional styles, will perform. The festival is free to the public; $30 tickets for the dance performance are available here.

When: Sunday, February 4, 6:30 to 8:30 PM

Where: 280 Fourth St., NE

Chinese Street Market and Dan Dan Boy are teaming up for a cooking workshop at Union Market’s La Cosecha, where you can make your own hand-pulled wheat or rice noodles. Plus, there will be optional snacks like sticky-rice balls and mahjong-tile-shaped tangyuan. Tickets are $70-$75 and snacks are $20 extra; buy tickets here.

When: Thursday, February 8 to Sunday, February 11

Where: 418 Seventh St., NW

José Andrés’s Peruvian/Chinese/Japanese spot in Penn Quarter is offering a Lunar New Year-themed menu. Graze on dishes like turnip cakes with Chinese sausage ($10), Cantonese poached chicken ($38), and steamed whole striped bass ($42). Check out the full menu here.

When: Friday, February 9 to Sunday, February 18

Where: 922 N St., NW

This Hong Kong-inspired kitchen in Shaw will dish out a Lunar New Year menu —details TBD—and, on some nights (February 10 and February 17), feature lion dancers.

When: Friday, February 9 to Saturday, February 17

Where: Locations in Capitol Hill, Dupont Circle, Bethesda, and Shirlington

The Fried Rice Collective’s Chinese/Korean fast-casual spots have several events planned. On Friday, February 9 starting at 9 PM, there’s a kickoff party with giant egg rolls and kimchi-back shots. The Bethesda location will offer a dumpling-making class on Saturday, February 10 and there’s a festive multi-chef dinner planned for Thursday, February 15. Try your luck with one of their $75 “Lucky Package” meals—ten random guests will find a red envelope with a gift card inside. Find more information, and sign up for different events here.

When: Saturday, February 10 from 11:30 AM to 3 PM

Where: Eighth and G sts.., NW

Head to the Kogod Courtyard and see the ways different cultures celebrate the Lunar New Year. This family-friendly event will feature Korean and Chinese art demos, face-painting, and a lion dance. Free, but registration is suggested.

When: Sunday, February 11 at 2 PM

Where: Starts on Sixth and Eye sts., NW, Ends on Sixth and H sts., NW

This annual Chinatown parade will welcome the New Year with traditional dragon dances and appearances from a number of community organizations. No tickets required. View the parade map here.

When: Saturday, February 17, from 10 AM to 12:30 PM

Where: 111 Maryland Ave, Rockville

Rockville’s celebration features an array of cultural performances, including Korean drumming, Chinese ballet, and Vietnamese lotus dancing. If you have kids tagging along, they can make traditional crafts and grab a snack box. No registration is required; find more information here.

When: Saturday, February 17 at noon

Where: 1776 D St., NW

Drop in to the Daughters of the American Revolution Museum for a family-oriented day of games and performances, in collaboration with Vietnam Society, Taiwan Economic and Cultural Representative Office, and the Fairfax High School Korean Club. Register for free here.

When: Sunday, February 25, Multiple times starting at 11 AM

Where: 4500 East-West Hwy, Bethesda

Chef/restaurateur Peter Chang, a native of Hubei, is going all out for the Year of the Dragon. Tickets for his banquet dinner at Dupont’s Chang Chang are already sold out, but you can still stop by his Bethesda dining room Q by Peter Chang to check out stalls serving dishes from his own restaurants and other local chefs. Guests can also sip on traditional teas, and take part in activities like calligraphy and paper-cutting. Tickets are $48 for adults and $25 for children.