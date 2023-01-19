DC Winter Restaurant Week Extensions Worth Checking Out

Get ready to live every week like it’s Restaurant Week—at least for a bit longer. While it officially wraps up Sunday, January 22, a bunch of dining rooms are extending their deals, most through Sunday, January 29. Here’s where to go for $25 for lunches and brunches, and $40 to $55 dinners.

465 K St., NW; 2911 District Ave., Fairfax

Restaurateur Michael Schlow’s Italian-American restaurants in Mount Vernon Triangle and Fairfax’s Mosaic District serve generous Restaurant Week dinner menus ($40) through Sunday, January 29. Diners pick an antipasti such as meatballs or burrata; an entree or pizza; and dessert such as tiramisu or chocolate cake with salted-caramel sauce—plus, there’s complimentary garlic bread for every table. There are over 25 options on the menu—a lot for Restaurant Week—and even though there are some surcharges, they’re low (generally $2 to $6).

Bar Ivy

3033 Wilson Blvd., Arlington

Go bright and seasonal at chef Jonathan Till and Nathan Beauchamp’s West Coast-style eatery in Clarendon, which is serving Restaurant Week dinner ($40) for the first time. The three-course menu includes starters like homemade breads or blue-crab rangoon with roasted pineapple sweet-and-sour sauce, and such mains as a wagyu pot roast or salmon with gochujang, Chinese broccoli, and XO butter. For dessert, we’re eyeing the dark-chocolate cake. The restaurant is extending its special menu through Saturday, January 28. Go bright and seasonal at chef Jonathan Till and Nathan Beauchamp’s West Coast-style eatery in Clarendon, which is serving Restaurant Week dinner ($40) for the first time. The three-course menu includes starters like homemade breads or blue-crab rangoon with roasted pineapple sweet-and-sour sauce, and such mains as a wagyu pot roast or salmon with gochujang, Chinese broccoli, and XO butter. For dessert, we’re eyeing the dark-chocolate cake. The restaurant is extending its special menu through Saturday, January 28.

555 Eighth St., NW

Mexico City native chef Edgar Escalante puts a Latin spin on dishes at this New American restaurant inside Penn Quarter’s Kimpton Monaco hotel. For Restaurant Week, that translates to items like charred romaine salad with pepitas, lunchtime sandwiches like a birria torta or crispy mahi mahi with yuzu aioli, and dinner items like braised short ribs over smoked plantain puree. For dessert: churros with chocolate sauce for dunking. The restaurant is extending both its lunch ($25) and dinner ($55) menus through Sunday, January 29.

1430 Rhode Island Ave., NW

The mod-American restaurant inside Logan Circle’s Viceroy hotel offers dining on its year-round, temperature controlled patio. Brunch—always the best deal of Restaurant Week—is a three-course affair ($25) with snacks like deviled kimchi eggs, entrees like a brunch burger or chorizo-stuffed omelet, and sweets like peach cobbler to finish. The dinner menu ($55) looks promising, too, and doesn’t seem to skimp on nice ingredients—think chanterelle pasta, veal with porcini mushrooms and Marsala wine, and sea bass with leeks, black olives, and citrus. Try them through Sunday, January 29.

Nama Ko

1926 14th St., NW

Restaurateur Michael Schlow’s Japanese restaurant and cocktail bar on 14th Street is a fun new spot to check out for Restaurant Week. The four-course dinner menu ($55) includes a lot of dishes from the regular roster—and not a lot of surcharges. There’s homemade miso soup with “Japanese matzo balls,” sushi, a koji-aged pork chop, and pastry chef Alex Levin’s elaborate soft-serve sundaes for dessert. You have an extra six days to snag that honey-miso-black truffle-soft-serve-toffee-crunch confection, through Saturday, January 28. 1926 14th St., NW

465 K St., NW

Nama Ko’s older sushi sibling in Mount Vernon Triangle doesn’t mince menus for its straightforward Restaurant Week offering. The intimate Japanese bar offers a three-course menu ($40) of soup or salad; an entree of assorted nigiri, sashimi, and rolls, and sweets like matcha tiramisu for dessert. It’ll run through Sunday, January 29.

Ser

1110 N. Glebe Rd, Arlington

Restaurant Week menus are the same for lunch, brunch, and dinner at this Spanish spot in Ballston—so why not take advantage of the $25 daytime versions? Through Sunday, January 29, three courses yield warming offerings like mushroom soup topped with crispy jamon, grilled hanger steak with seasonal vegetables, and a Spanish-style French toast for dessert. There’s an optional $25 wine pairing, too. 1110 N. Glebe Rd, ArlingtonRestaurant Week menus are the same for lunch, brunch, and dinner at this Spanish spot in Ballston—so why not take advantage of the $25 daytime versions? Through Sunday, January 29, three courses yield warming offerings like mushroom soup topped with crispy jamon, grilled hanger steak with seasonal vegetables, and a Spanish-style French toast for dessert. There’s an optional $25 wine pairing, too.

Ser’s Spanish sibling on Capitol Hill channels cozy vibes at brunch ($25), with a choice of soup—truffled cauliflower, yum—and hearty entrees such as Spanish fisherman’s rice stew or toasted bread with poached eggs and duck rilletes. Lunch ($25) and dinner ($40) involve larger menus with the choice of two or three tapas, respectively, and dessert. Restaurant Week wraps here on Sunday, January 29.

Join the conversation!