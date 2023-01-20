Jeff Bezos Spotted on Date Night at DC’s Rasika

There must be something in the vada at Rasika. The nearly 20-year-old fine dining Indian restaurant is a celebrity magnet these days—even Angelina Jolie is a regular. The latest sighting: Jeff Bezos and girlfriend Lauren Sánchez supping at the Penn Quarter location on Thursday night.

A source spotted Sanchez “wearing a beautiful red dress,” and Bezos: a suit! Sounds like the stuff of date night. The billionaire Washington Post owner and news anchor went public with their relationship in 2019 following his high-profile divorce from Mackenzie Scott—and after Washingtonian reported on the two canoodling at another downtown DC restaurant, BLT Steak. Since then they’ve been on the restaurant circuit from Manhattan to Malibu.

There’s no word on the what the couple ate, but they reportedly dined for over two hours—plenty of time for the famed black cod and crispy spinach palaak chat.

