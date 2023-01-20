Food

Jeff Bezos Spotted on Date Night at DC’s Rasika

Bezos and girlfriend Lauren Sánchez lingered for over two hours at the luxe Indian restaurant.

Jeff Bezos Washington DC
Jeff Bezos. Photograph by Evy Mages

There must be something in the vada at Rasika. The nearly 20-year-old fine dining Indian restaurant is a celebrity magnet these days—even Angelina Jolie is a regular. The latest sighting: Jeff Bezos and girlfriend Lauren Sánchez supping at the Penn Quarter location on Thursday night.

A source spotted Sanchez “wearing a beautiful red dress,” and Bezos: a suit! Sounds like the stuff of date night. The billionaire Washington Post owner and news anchor went public with their relationship in 2019 following his high-profile divorce from Mackenzie Scott—and after Washingtonian reported on the two canoodling at another downtown DC restaurant, BLT Steak. Since then they’ve been on the restaurant circuit from Manhattan to Malibu. 

There’s no word on the what the couple ate, but they reportedly dined for over two hours—plenty of time for the famed black cod and crispy spinach palaak chat. 

Anna Spiegel
Anna Spiegel covers the dining and drinking scene in her native DC. Prior to joining Washingtonian in 2010, she attended the French Culinary Institute and Columbia University’s MFA program in New York, and held various cooking and writing positions in NYC and in St. John, US Virgin Islands.

