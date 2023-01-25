Food

100 Very Best Restaurants: #7 – Sushi Taro Omakase Room

Sample uni, prawns, and more at Sushi Taro. Photograph by Scott Suchman

About Sushi Taro Omakase Room

Where else do you get your own dedicated chef for the evening? The back-room omakase counter at this Japanese mainstay in Dupont seats just two parties a night—each with their own personal sushi master. A parade of warm dishes highlights rare and hyper-seasonal ingredients; think sun-dried sea-cucumber egg over a hairy-crab dumpling, or tempura shirako (cod milt). But the real wow moment is the display of wooden boxes filled with a stunning array of fish and seafood. Pick whatever you want—four types of uni? sure!—and watch your chef expertly turn it into sushi and sashimi. Very expensive.

