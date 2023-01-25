100 Very Best Restaurants: – Anafre

Food

There's plenty of seafood on the menu at Anafre, like the chicharron preparado featuring fried calamari and valentina sauce. Photograph courtesy of Anafre.

Seafood tops everything from guacamole to nachos at this coastal Mexican restaurant from chef Alfredo Solis, also behind nearby Mezcalero and the Logan Circle taco destination El Sol. But the go-to here is Sinaloa-style vuelve a la vida (translation: “return to life”), a bountiful mix of crab, shrimp, octopus, lobster, and avocado in spicy citrus broth. Mexican pizzas are another intriguing surprise, especially those topped with chicken and mole poblano or with chiles rellenos. Inexpensive.

